15/01/2024 - 08:00

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 15 January 2024

BOGART (Euronext Paris - Compartment B - FR0012872141 - JBOG), specialised in the creation, manufacture and marketing of luxury perfumes and cosmetics, announces the acquisition of the "Rose et Marius", House of Haute Parfumerie and Art of living in Aix en Provence.

Created in 2012 and awarded the "Artisans d'Art" label in 2017, Rose et Marius offers original and refined fragrance creations distributed in its boutique in Aix en Provence and in exceptional locations in France and abroad. All products are handmade locally in Provence, using the finest natural raw materials, both for the creation of the fragrances and their formulations.

After several strategic acquisitions in the retail sector (Germany, France, Belgium, Slovakia), BOGART is pursuing its external growth strategy with the acquisition of a new brand in its original business of manufacturing perfumes and cosmetics.

BOGART will provide Rose et Marius with its expertise as a manufacturer, its integrated distribution network (April stores) and the resources it needs to expand internationally.

This operation will be financed from the company's own funds.

