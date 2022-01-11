11/01/2022 - 18:45





BOGART (Euronext Paris – Compartment B – FR0012872141 – JBOG), which specialises in the creation, manufacture and sale of luxury fragrances and cosmetics, announces that on 10 January 2022, it signed and finalised the acquisition of the Fann selective fragrance chain in Slovakia, following approval by anti-trust authorities1.

As a reminder, the Fann fragrance chain is a profitable company founded in 1993 which operates 68 fragrance boutiques in Slovakia and an online store. Regarding sales outlets, Fann owns a total of 65% of the selective fragrance market in Slovakia.

BOGART will provide its know-how as a perfumer-retailer of selective fragrances and will leverage its management expertise in an international environment.

With this new acquisition, BOGART increases the visibility of its directly-owned brands, adding a seventh location after France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates.

To recap, this transaction is financed through a bank loan with minimal impact on the Group's debt.

Next publication

BOGART Group will publish its annual turnover on 3 February 2022

Group website www.groupe-bogart.com

CONTACTS

BOGART

[email protected]

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 55 55





ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Investor Relations

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

[email protected]

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72





Media Relations

Manon Clairet

[email protected]

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

1 See press release published on 11 October 2021