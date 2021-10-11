11/10/2021 - 17:50

Paris, 11 October 2021

BOGART (Euronext Paris – Compartment B – FR0012872141 – JBOG), which specialises in the creation, manufacture and sale of luxury fragrances and cosmetics, announces that on 8 October 2021, it signed a contract to acquire the leading selective fragrance chain in Slovakia.

The Fann fragrance chain is a profitable company founded in 1993 which operates 70 fragrance boutiques and an online store. Fann distributes the most renowned beauty brands.

The transaction, which is subject to approval by anti-trust authorities, is financed through a bank loan. The impact on the Group's debt will not be substantial. BOGART will provide its know-how as a perfumer-retailer of selective fragrances and will leverage its management expertise in an international environment.

After announcing a deal to acquire 38 NOCIBÉ stores in France on 1 October, BOGART is stepping up the expansion of its own-brand distribution network. Slovakia becomes the Group's seventh location after France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Group will keep the market informed of any significant changes to the abovementioned transaction in accordance with regulatory requirements.

