1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* CULP H LAWRENCE JR (Last) (First) (Middle)

GE AEROSPACE 1 NEUMANN WAY (Street) EVENDALE OH 45215 (City) (State) (Zip) 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below) Chairman and CEO 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

08/17/2024 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price Common Stock 08/17/2024 F 873,160(1) D $169.6 998,051 D Common Stock 1,573 I By family trusts Common Stock 211,210 I By holding company

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares

Explanation of Responses: 1. Withholding of shares of General Electric Company common stock to satisfy tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of performance shares granted in 2020. Remarks:

/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for H Lawrence Culp Jr 08/20/2024

