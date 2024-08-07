1. On August 6, 2024, this reporting person filed a Form 4 which inadvertently reported that, following his vesting of Restricted Stock Units and subsequent shares sold to pay for the taxes or exercise liabilities, he directly owned 20,309 shares of the issuer's common stock. In fact, as reported in this amendment, the reporting person directly owns 20,289 shares of the issuer's common stock. The original Form 4 also mistakenly indicated that the reporting person had 10,799 Restricted Stock Units vest. The correct number of Restricted Stock Units that vested on August 3, 2024 was 10,779.