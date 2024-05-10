10/05/2024 - 16:10

Company General Electric Company

ISIN US3696043013

Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE

Headline Result of AGM

May 10, 2024

On May 10, 2024, GE Aerospace (General Electric Company or the "Company") filed a Form 8-K concerning the results of the Company's annual shareholder meeting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to RNS. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.geaerospace.com/investor-relations/sec-filings .

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0341O_1-2024-5-10.pdf

CONTACT: GE Aerospace

Whitney Mercer

+001 857.303.3079

whitney.mercer@ge.com

