Explanation of Responses:

1. The Employee Stock Options are fully exercisable.

2. Reflects adjustments made to this award in connection with the spin-off of GE Vernova Inc.

3. The Restricted Stock Units were granted on August 3, 2020, and vest in two equal installments of 50% each, on the third and fourth anniversary of the grant date.

4. Each Restricted Stock Unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of the issuer's common stock.

5. The Restricted Stock Units were granted on March 1, 2022, and vest in two equal installments of 50% each, on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.

6. The Restricted Stock Units were granted on March 1, 2023, and vest in two equal installments of 50% each, on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.