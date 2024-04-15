|ORM 3
|UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
04/05/2024
|3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
|2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)
|3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
|4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
|Common Stock
|13,536
|D
|Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
|6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|(1)
|09/05/2024
|Common Stock
|6,073(2)
|128.97(2)
|D
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|(1)
|09/11/2025
|Common Stock
|5,061(2)
|123.31(2)
|D
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|(1)
|09/30/2026
|Common Stock
|1,517(2)
|146.33(2)
|D
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|(1)
|11/17/2027
|Common Stock
|8,095(2)
|90.01(2)
|D
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|(1)
|03/19/2028
|Common Stock
|5,061(2)
|69.55(2)
|D
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|(1)
|03/19/2029
|Common Stock
|4,383(2)
|52.38(2)
|D
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|(1)
|03/02/2030
|Common Stock
|10,602(2)
|57.62(2)
|D
|Restricted Stock Units
|(3)
|(3)
|Common Stock
|10,779(2)
|(4)
|D
|Restricted Stock Units
|(5)
|(5)
|Common Stock
|5,020(2)
|(4)
|D
|Restricted Stock Units
|(6)
|(6)
|Common Stock
|30,690(2)
|(4)
|D
|Restricted Stock Units
|(7)
|(7)
|Common Stock
|5,754(2)
|(4)
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. The Employee Stock Options are fully exercisable.
|2. Reflects adjustments made to this award in connection with the spin-off of GE Vernova Inc.
|3. The Restricted Stock Units were granted on August 3, 2020, and vest in two equal installments of 50% each, on the third and fourth anniversary of the grant date.
|4. Each Restricted Stock Unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of the issuer's common stock.
|5. The Restricted Stock Units were granted on March 1, 2022, and vest in two equal installments of 50% each, on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.
|6. The Restricted Stock Units were granted on March 1, 2023, and vest in two equal installments of 50% each, on the third and fourth anniversary of the grant date.
|7. The Restricted Stock Units were granted on March 1, 2023, and vest in two equal installments of 50% each, on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.
|Remarks:
|/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Riccardo Procacci
|04/15/2024
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
|Date
|Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
|* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
|** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
|Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
|Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
04/05/2024
|3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
|2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)
|3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
|4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
|Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
|6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Restricted Stock Units
|(1)
|(1)
|Common Stock
|5,444(2)
|(3)
|D
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|(4)
|12/01/2033
|Common Stock
|12,599(2)
|96.36(2)
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. The Restricted Stock Units were granted on December 1, 2023, and vest in two equal installments of 50% each, on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.
|2. Reflects adjustments made to this award in connection with the spin-off of GE Vernova Inc.
|3. Each Restricted Stock Unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of the issuer's common stock.
|4. The Employee Stock Options were granted on December 1, 2023, and will become exercisable in two equal annual installments of 50% each beginning on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.
|Remarks:
|/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for John R Phillips III
|04/15/2024
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
04/05/2024
|3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
|2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)
|3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
|4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
|Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
|6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Restricted Stock Units
|(1)
|(1)
|Common Stock
|13,611(2)
|(3)
|D
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|(4)
|12/01/2033
|Common Stock
|31,499(2)
|96.36(2)
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. The Restricted Stock Units were granted on December 1, 2023, and vest in two equal installments of 50% each, on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.
|2. Reflects adjustments made to this award in connection with the spin-off of GE Vernova Inc.
|3. Each Restricted Stock Unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of the issuer's common stock.
|4. The Employee Stock Options were granted on December 1, 2023, and will become exercisable in two equal annual installments of 50% each, on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.
|Remarks:
|/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Christian Meisner
|04/15/2024
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
04/05/2024
|3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
|2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)
|3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
|4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
|Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
|6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Restricted Stock Units
|(1)
|(1)
|Common Stock
|32,782(2)
|(3)
|D
|Restricted Stock Units
|(4)
|(4)
|Common Stock
|38,362(2)
|(3)
|D
|Restricted Stock Units
|(5)
|(5)
|Common Stock
|5,754(2)
|(3)
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. The Restricted Stock Units were granted on June 1, 2022, and vest in two equal installments of 50% each, on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.
|2. Reflects adjustments made to this award in connection with the spin-off of GE Vernova Inc.
|3. Each Restricted Stock Unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of the issuer's common stock.
|4. The Restricted Stock Units were granted on March 1, 2023, and vest in two equal installments of 50% each, on the third and fourth anniversary of the grant date.
|5. The Restricted Stock Units were granted on March 1, 2023, and vest in two equal installments of 50% each, on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.
|Remarks:
|/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Amy L. Gowder
|04/15/2024
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
04/05/2024
|3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
|2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)
|3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
|4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
|Common Stock
|5,908
|D
|Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
|6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|(1)
|09/05/2024
|Common Stock
|5,667(2)
|128.97(2)
|D
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|(1)
|09/11/2025
|Common Stock
|5,061(2)
|123.31(2)
|D
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|(1)
|09/30/2026
|Common Stock
|3,035(2)
|146.33(2)
|D
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|(1)
|12/21/2028
|Common Stock
|29,264(2)
|36.65(2)
|D
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|(1)
|03/19/2029
|Common Stock
|14,796(2)
|52.38(2)
|D
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|(1)
|04/11/2029
|Common Stock
|3,559(2)
|46.89(2)
|D
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|(1)
|03/02/2030
|Common Stock
|15,796(2)
|57.62(2)
|D
|Restricted Stock Units
|(3)
|(3)
|Common Stock
|8,803(2)
|(4)
|D
|Restricted Stock Units
|(5)
|(5)
|Common Stock
|2,952
|(4)
|D
|Restricted Stock Units
|(6)
|(6)
|Common Stock
|6,906
|(4)
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. The Employee Stock Options are fully exercisable.
|2. Reflects adjustments made to this award in connection with the spin-off of GE Vernova Inc.
|3. The Restricted Stock Units were granted on August 3, 2020, and vest in two equal installments of 50% each, on the third and fourth anniversary of the grant date.
|4. Each Restricted Stock Unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of the issuer's common stock.
|5. The Restricted Stock Units were granted on March 1, 2022, and vest in two equal installments of 50% each, on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.
|6. The Restricted Stock Units were granted on March 1, 2023, and vest in two equal installments of 50% each, on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.
|Remarks:
|/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Robert M. Giglietti
|04/15/2024
