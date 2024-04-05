05/04/2024 - 18:45

PRESS RELEASE

GE Aerospace Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

EVENDALE, Ohio-April 5, 2024-The Board of Directors of GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.28 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable April 25, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2024. The ex-dividend date is April 12, 2024.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 44,000 commercial and 26,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of 52,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at www.geaerospace.com.

GE Aerospace's Investor Relations website at https://www.geaerospace.com/investor-relations and our corporate blog at https://www.geaerospace.com/news/articles, as well as GE Aerospace's social media accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE Aerospace, including financial and other information for investors. GE Aerospace encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

