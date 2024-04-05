1. On March 8, 2024, General Electric Company, a New York corporation ("GE"), reported that it owned 100 shares, par value $0.01 per share, of GE Vernova LLC, which at the time constituted all of the issued and outstanding limited liability company units of GE Vernova LLC. On April 1, 2024, GE Vernova LLC converted from a limited liability company to a corporation and changed its name to GE Vernova Inc. In connection therewith, the outstanding shares of GE Vernova Inc. changed to 274,085,523 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share.