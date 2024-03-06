 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY company press release from 06/03/2024

  06/03/2024 - 08:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
 
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
       
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Timko Thomas S
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
ONE FINANCIAL CENTER, SUITE 3700
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02111
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
  Director   10% Owner
X Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
Vice President
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
03/01/2024
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication
 
Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 03/01/2024   M   3,417 A $0 28,102 D  
Common Stock 03/01/2024   F   1,590 D $158.1 26,512 D  
Common Stock(1) 03/01/2024   A   9,298 A $0 35,810 D  
Common Stock 03/01/2024   F   4,325 D $158.1 31,485 D  
Common Stock 03/01/2024   M   3,353 A $0 34,838 D  
Common Stock 03/01/2024   F   1,529 D $158.1 33,309 D  
Common Stock               1,250 I By trust
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Restricted Stock Units (2) 03/01/2024   M     3,417 (3) (3) Common Stock 3,417 $0 0 D  
Restricted Stock Units (2) 03/01/2024   M     3,353 (3) (3) Common Stock 3,353 $0 3,353 D  
Explanation of Responses:
1. Settlement of performance rights granted on March 1, 2021.
2. Each Restricted Stock Unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of the issuer's common stock.
3. The Restricted Stock Units vest in two equal installments of 50% each, on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.
Remarks:
 
  /s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Thomas S. Timko 03/05/2024
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Strazik Scott
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
ONE FINANCIAL CENTER, SUITE 3700
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02111
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
  Director   10% Owner
X Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
Senior Vice President
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
03/01/2024
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication
 
Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 03/01/2024   M   5,149 A $0 91,499 D  
Common Stock 03/01/2024   F   2,524 D $158.1 88,975 D  
Common Stock(1) 03/01/2024   A   38,991 A $0 127,966 D  
Common Stock 03/01/2024   F   19,107 D $158.1 108,859 D  
Common Stock 03/01/2024   M   6,316 A $0 115,175 D  
Common Stock 03/01/2024   F   3,179 D $158.1 111,996 D  
Common Stock               9,559 I 401(k)
Common Stock               5,228 I Spouse's 401(k)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Restricted Stock Units (2) 03/01/2024   M     5,149 (3) (3) Common Stock 5,149 $0 0 D  
Restricted Stock Units (2) 03/01/2024   M     6,316 (3) (3) Common Stock 6,316 $0 6,316 D  
Explanation of Responses:
1. Settlement of performance rights granted on March 1, 2021.
2. Each Restricted Stock Unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of the issuer's common stock.
3. The Restricted Stock Units vest in two equal installments of 50% each, on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.
Remarks:
 
  /s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Scott Strazik 03/05/2024
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Stokes Russell
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
ONE FINANCIAL CENTER, SUITE 3700
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02111
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
  Director   10% Owner
X Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
Senior Vice President
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
03/01/2024
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication
 
Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 03/01/2024   M   4,506 A $0 88,169 D  
Common Stock 03/01/2024   F   2,015 D $158.1 86,154 D  
Common Stock(1) 03/01/2024   A   34,118 A $0 120,272 D  
Common Stock 03/01/2024   F   15,256 D $158.1 105,016 D  
Common Stock 03/01/2024   M   4,800 A $0 109,816 D  
Common Stock 03/01/2024   F   2,153 D $158.1 107,663 D  
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Restricted Stock Units (2) 03/01/2024   M     4,506 (3) (3) Common Stock 4,506 $0 0 D  
Restricted Stock Units (2) 03/01/2024   M     4,800 (3) (3) Common Stock 4,800 $0 4,800 D  
Explanation of Responses:
1. Settlement of performance rights granted on March 1, 2021.
2. Each Restricted Stock Unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of the issuer's common stock.
3. The Restricted Stock Units vest in two equal installments of 50% each, on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.
Remarks:
 
  /s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Russell Stokes 03/05/2024
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Holston Michael J
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
ONE FINANCIAL CENTER, SUITE 3700
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02111
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
  Director   10% Owner
X Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
Senior Vice President
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
03/01/2024
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication
 
Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock(1) 03/01/2024   A   21,894 A $0 78,178 D  
Common Stock 03/01/2024   F   10,080 D $158.1 68,098 D  
Common Stock 03/01/2024   M   21,123 A $0 89,221 D  
Common Stock 03/01/2024   F   8,961 D $158.1 80,260 D  
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Restricted Stock Units (2) 03/01/2024   M     21,123 (3) (3) Common Stock 21,123 $0 0 D  
Explanation of Responses:
1. Settlement of performance rights granted on March 1, 2021.
2. Each Restricted Stock Unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of the issuer's common stock.
3. Reflects lapse of restrictions in accordance with the retirement eligibility provision of the grant agreement.
Remarks:
 
  /s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Michael J. Holston 03/05/2024
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
CULP H LAWRENCE JR
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
ONE FINANCIAL CENTER, SUITE 3700
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02111
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
X Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
Chairman and CEO
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
03/01/2024
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication
 
Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock(1) 03/01/2024   A   238,846 A $0 1,981,724 D  
Common Stock 03/01/2024   F   110,513 D $158.1 1,871,211 D  
Common Stock               1,573 I By family trust
Common Stock               211,210 I By holding company
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
                               
Explanation of Responses:
1. Settlement of performance rights granted on March 1, 2021.
Remarks:
 
  /s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for H. Lawrence Culp 03/05/2024
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Cox L Kevin
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
ONE FINANCIAL CENTER, SUITE 3700
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02111
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
  Director   10% Owner
X Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
Senior Vice President
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
03/01/2024
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication
 
Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock(1) 03/01/2024   A   23,884 A $0 65,110 D  
Common Stock 03/01/2024   F   10,776 D $158.1 54,334 D  
Common Stock 03/01/2024   M   20,519 A $0 74,853 D  
Common Stock 03/01/2024   F   8,161 D $158.1 66,692 D  
Common Stock               12,431 I by trust
Common Stock               110 I by wife's trust
Common Stock               794 I by descendant's trust
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Restricted Stock Units (2) 03/01/2024   M     20,519 (3) (3) Common Stock 20,519 $0 0 D  
Explanation of Responses:
1. Settlement of performance rights granted on March 1, 2021.
2. Each Restricted Stock Unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of the issuer's common stock.
3. Reflects lapse of restrictions in accordance with the retirement eligibility provision of the agreement.
Remarks:
 
  /s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for L. Kevin Cox 03/05/2024
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

  Original Source: GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY