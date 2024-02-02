02/02/2024 - 14:25

Company General Electric Company

ISIN US3696043013

Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE



Headline Annual Financial Report

February 2, 2024

On February 2, 2024, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to RNS. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.

CONTACT: GE

Whitney Mercer

+001 857.303.3079

whitney.mercer@ge.com

