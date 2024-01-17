 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

January 16, 2024

On January 16, 2024, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K/A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to RNS. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9149Z_1-2024-1-16.pdf

CONTACT: GE
Whitney Mercer
+001 857.303.3079
whitney.mercer@ge.com

