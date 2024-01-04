GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

1. Trian Fund Management, L.P. ("Trian Management") serves as the management company for Trian SPV (Sub) X, L.P. ("Trian SPV X") and as such determines the investment and voting decisions of Trian SPV X with respect to the shares of the Issuer held by Trian SPV X. Mr. Garden is a Senior Advisor to Trian Management, and a limited partner of an affiliate of Trian SPV X, and as such has an indirect interest in the shares of the Issuer held by Trian SPV X. The Reporting Persons disclaim beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of their respective pecuniary interests therein and this report shall not be deemed an admission that the Reporting Persons are the beneficial owner of such securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose. Mr. Garden is a director of the Issuer.