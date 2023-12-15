15/12/2023 - 19:05

PRESS RELEASE

GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

BOSTON, Mass.-December 15, 2023-The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable January 25, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2023. The ex-dividend date is December 27, 2023.

