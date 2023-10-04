 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY company press release from 04/10/2023

  04/10/2023 - 08:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
 
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
       
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
GARDEN EDWARD P
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
223 SUNSET AVENUE
 
(Street)
PALM BEACH FL 33480
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
09/29/2023
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
  Form filed by One Reporting Person
X Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication
 
Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share               4,016,414 I Please see explanation below(1)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(2) (3) 09/29/2023   A   397   (4) (4) Common Stock 397 $113.23 13,426 D  
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
GARDEN EDWARD P
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
223 SUNSET AVENUE
 
(Street)
PALM BEACH FL 33480
(City) (State) (Zip)
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P.
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
280 PARK AVENUE, 41ST FLOOR
 
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10017
(City) (State) (Zip)
Explanation of Responses:
1. Trian Fund Management, L.P. ("Trian Management") serves as the management company for Trian SPV (Sub) X, L.P. ("Trian SPV X") and as such determines the investment and voting decisions of Trian SPV X with respect to the shares of the Issuer held by Trian SPV X. Mr. Garden is a Senior Advisor to Trian Management, and a limited partner of an affiliate of Trian SPV X, and as such has an indirect interest in the shares of the Issuer held by Trian SPV X. The Reporting Persons disclaim beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of their respective pecuniary interests therein and this report shall not be deemed an admission that the Reporting Persons are the beneficial owner of such securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose. Mr. Garden is a director of the Issuer.
2. Acquired at a price of $113.23 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
3. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the Issuer's common stock.
4. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
Remarks:
 
  /s/ Daniel R. Marx, Attorney-In-Fact for Edward P. Garden 10/03/2023
  /s/ Peter W. May, member of the general partner of Trian Fund Management, L.P. 10/03/2023
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
 
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
       
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
UHL JESSICA R.
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
ONE FINANCIAL CENTER, SUITE 3700
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02111
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
09/29/2023
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication
 
Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 09/29/2023   A   411   (3) (3) Common Stock 411 $113.23 696 D  
Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $113.23 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
Remarks:
 
  /s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Jessica Uhl 10/03/2023
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
 
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
       
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Reynolds Paula Rosput
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
ONE FINANCIAL CENTER, SUITE 3700
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02111
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
09/29/2023
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication
 
Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 09/29/2023   A   424   (3) (3) Common Stock 424 $113.23 13,188 D  
Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $113.23 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
Remarks:
 
  /s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Paula Rosput Reynolds 10/03/2023
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
 
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
       
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
McDew Darren W
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
ONE FINANCIAL CENTER, SUITE 3700
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02111
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
09/29/2023
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication
 
Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 09/29/2023   A   378   (3) (3) Common Stock 378 $113.23 793 D  
Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $113.23 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
Remarks:
 
  /s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Darren W. McDew 10/03/2023
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
 
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
       
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
LESJAK CATHERINE A
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
ONE FINANCIAL CENTER, SUITE 3700
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02111
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
09/29/2023
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication
 
Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 09/29/2023   A   424   (3) (3) Common Stock 424 $113.23 11,005 D  
Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $113.23 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
Remarks:
 
  /s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Catherine A. Lesjak 10/03/2023
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
 
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
       
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
HORTON THOMAS W
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
ONE FINANCIAL CENTER, SUITE 3700
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02111
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
09/29/2023
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication
 
Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 09/29/2023   A   444   (3) (3) Common Stock 444 $113.23 14,648 D  
Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $113.23 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
Remarks:
 
  /s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Thomas W. Horton 10/03/2023
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
 
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
       
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Goren Isabella D
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
ONE FINANCIAL CENTER, SUITE 3700
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02111
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
09/29/2023
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication
 
Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 09/29/2023   A   411   (3) (3) Common Stock 411 $113.23 3,343 D  
Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $113.23 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
Remarks:
 
  /s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Isabella D. Goren 10/03/2023
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
 
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
       
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Bazin Sebastien
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
ONE FINANCIAL CENTER, SUITE 3700
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02111
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
09/29/2023
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication
 
Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 09/29/2023   A   684   (3) (3) Common Stock 684 $113.23 24,609 D  
Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $113.23 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
Remarks:
 
  /s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Sebastien Bazin 10/03/2023
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
 
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
       
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
ANGEL STEPHEN F
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
ONE FINANCIAL CENTER, SUITE 3700
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02111
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
09/29/2023
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication
 
Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 09/29/2023   A   662   (3) (3) Common Stock 662 $113.23 5,342 D  
Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $113.23 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
Remarks:
 
  /s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Stephen F. Angel 10/03/2023
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lJltaZVpam2cnJpqlZhpmWaUZ5eTlWbJbJfImmpslZ+WcG2RnWdqb8WaZnFjlmxr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
  PDF (325 Ko)
  Back


  Original Source: GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY