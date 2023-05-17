SEC Form 3
|FORM 3
|UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|OMB APPROVAL
|
|OMB Number:
|3235-0104
|Estimated average burden
|hours per response:
|0.5
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|901 MAIN AVENUE
|THE TOWERS AT MERRITT RIVER
(Street)
|2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
05/03/2023
|3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
KKR Asset-Based Income Fund [ NONE ]
|4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|
|Director
|X
|10% Owner
|
|Officer (give title below)
|
|Other (specify below)
|
|5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|
|Form filed by One Reporting Person
|X
|Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
|2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)
|3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
|4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
|Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
|140,000
|D(1)(2)
|
|Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
|6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|901 MAIN AVENUE
|THE TOWERS AT MERRITT RIVER
(Street)
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|901 MAIN AVENUE
|THE TOWERS AT MERRITT RIVER
(Street)
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. The securities reported herein are held directly by General Electric Pension Trust, a New York common law trust ("GEPT") to which GE Investment Management Corp., a Delaware corporation ("GEIM") serves as investment manager. GEIM is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Electric Company ("GE").
|2. The filing of this statement shall not be deemed an admission that GEPT, GEIM or GE (collectively, the "Reporting Persons") are the beneficial owners of the securities reported herein for purposes of Section 16 of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise. Each of the Reporting Persons disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities reported herein except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein, if any.
|
|General Electric Pension Trust, By: /s/ Scott Silberstein, Trustee
|05/15/2023
|
|GE Investment Management Corp., By: /s/ Scott Silberstein, Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
|05/15/2023
|
|General Electric Company, By: /s/ Scott Silberstein, Executive Counsel
|05/15/2023
|
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
|Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
|* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
|** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
|Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
|Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.