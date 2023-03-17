17/03/2023 - 08:00

Company General Electric Company

ISIN US3696043013

Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE

Headline Doc re: GE files ARS





March 16, 2023

On March 16, 2023, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed an ARS with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2902T_1-2023-3-16.pdf

CONTACT: GE

Whitney Mercer

+001 857.303.3079

whitney.mercer@ge.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.