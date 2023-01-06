4
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/03/2023
|Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1)
|(2)
|01/03/2023
|A
|564
|(3)
|(3)
|Common Stock
|564
|$82.41
|15,573
|D
|1. Acquired at a price of $82.41 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock.
|3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Leslie Seidman
|01/05/2023
Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.
I, Leslie F. Seidman, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of
Attorney for this purpose.
I am Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Astrid
Tsang and Kira Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form
that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action
of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally
required by me.
Date:
November 8, 2022
Signature:
Leslie F. Seidman
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/03/2023
|Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1)
|(2)
|01/03/2023
|A
|711
|(3)
|(3)
|Common Stock
|711
|$82.41
|11,665
|D
|1. Acquired at a price of $82.41 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock.
|3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Paula Rosput Reynolds
|01/05/2023
Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.
I, Paula Rosput Reynolds, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of
Attorney for this purpose.
I am Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Astrid
Tsang and Kira Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form
that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action
of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally
required by me.
Date:
December 6, 2022
Signature:
Paula R Reynolds
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/03/2023
|Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1)
|(2)
|01/03/2023
|A
|519
|(3)
|(3)
|Common Stock
|519
|$82.41
|1,678
|D
|1. Acquired at a price of $82.41 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock.
|3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Tomislav Mihaljevic
|01/05/2023
Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.
I, Tomislav Mihaljevic, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of
Attorney for this purpose.
I am of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Astrid Tsang and
Kira Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form that I have
filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action of any type
whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally required by me.
Date:
12/8/22
Signature:
Tomislav Mihaljevic
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/03/2023
|Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1)
|(2)
|01/03/2023
|A
|582
|(3)
|(3)
|Common Stock
|582
|$82.41
|9,575
|D
|1. Acquired at a price of $82.41 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock.
|3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Catherine A. Lesjak
|01/05/2023
Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.
I, Catherine Lesjak, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of
Attorney for this purpose.
I am Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Astrid
Tsang and Kira Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form
that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action
of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally
required by me.
Date:
December 3, 2022
Signature:
Catherine Lesjak
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/03/2023
|Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1)
|(2)
|01/03/2023
|A
|519
|(3)
|(3)
|Common Stock
|519
|$82.41
|13,252
|D
|1. Acquired at a price of $82.41 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock.
|3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey
|01/05/2023
Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.
I, Risa Lavizzo-Mourey, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of
Attorney for this purpose.
I am Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Astrid
Tsang and Kira Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form
that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action
of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally
required by me.
Date:
11/8/2022
Signature:
Risa Lavizzo-Mourey
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/03/2023
|Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1)
|(2)
|01/03/2023
|A
|610
|(3)
|(3)
|Common Stock
|610
|$82.41
|13,144
|D
|1. Acquired at a price of $82.41 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock.
|3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Thomas W. Horton
|01/05/2023
Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.
I, Thomas Warren Horton, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of
Attorney for this purpose.
I am Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Astrid
Tsang and Kira Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form
that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action
of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally
required by me.
Date:
November 11, 2022
Signature:
Thomas W Horton
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/03/2023
|Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1)
|(2)
|01/03/2023
|A
|564
|(3)
|(3)
|Common Stock
|564
|$82.41
|1,976
|D
|1. Acquired at a price of $82.41 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock.
|3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Isabella D. Goren
|01/05/2023
Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.
I, Isabella Goren, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of Attorney
for this purpose.
I am of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Astrid Tsang and
Kira Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form that I have
filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action of any type
whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally required by me.
Date:
11/14/2022
Signature:
Isabella Goren
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/03/2023
|Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
|4,016,414
|I
|Please see explanation below(1)(2)
|Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(3)
|(4)
|10/01/2022
|A
|546
|(5)
|(5)
|Common Stock
|546
|$82.41
|12,078
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. Trian Fund Management, L.P. ("Trian Management") serves as the management company for Trian SPV (Sub) X, L.P. ("Trian SPV X") and as such determines the investment and voting decisions of Trian SPV X with respect to the shares of the Issuer held by Trian SPV X. Mr. Garden is a member of Trian Fund Management GP, LLC, which is the general partner of Trian Management, and therefore is in a position to determine the investment and voting decisions made by and on behalf of Trian SPV X. Accordingly, Mr. Garden and Trian Management may be deemed to indirectly beneficially own (as that term is defined in Rule 13d-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) the shares beneficially owned by Trian SPV X.
|2. (FN 1, contd.) The Reporting Persons disclaim beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of its respective pecuniary interests therein and this report shall not be deemed an admission that the Reporting Persons are the beneficial owner of such securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose. Mr. Garden is a director of the Issuer.
|3. Acquired at a price of $82.41 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|4. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the Issuer's common stock.
|5. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|/s/ Daniel R. Marx, Attorney-In-Fact for Edward P. Garden
|01/05/2023
|/s/ Daniel R. Marx, Attorney-In-Fact for Trian Fund Management, L.P.
|01/05/2023
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/03/2023
|Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1)
|(2)
|01/03/2023
|A
|1,016
|(3)
|(3)
|Common Stock
|1,016
|$82.41
|27,977
|D
|1. Acquired at a price of $82.41 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock.
|3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Francisco D'Souza
|01/05/2023
Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.
I, Francisco D'Souza, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of
Attorney for this purpose.
I am Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Astrid
Tsang and Kira Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form
that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action
of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally
required by me.
Date:
nov 27
Signature:
Francisco D'Souza
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/03/2023
|Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1)
|(2)
|01/03/2023
|A
|940
|(3)
|(3)
|Common Stock
|940
|$82.41
|22,285
|D
|1. Acquired at a price of $82.41 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock.
|3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Sebastien Bazin
|01/05/2023
Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.
I, Sebastien M. Bazin, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of
Attorney for this purpose.
I am Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Astrid
Tsang and Kira Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form
that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action
of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally
required by me.
Date:
08/12/2022
Signature:
Sebastien Bazin
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/03/2023
|Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1)
|(2)
|01/03/2023
|A
|910
|(3)
|(3)
|Common Stock
|910
|$82.41
|3,138
|D
|1. Acquired at a price of $82.41 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock.
|3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Stephen F. Angel
|01/05/2023
Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.
I, Stephen Angel, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of Attorney
for this purpose.
I am of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Astrid Tsang and
Kira Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form that I have
filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action of any type
whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally required by me.
Date:
November 29, 2022
Signature:
Stephen F. Angel
