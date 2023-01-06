06/01/2023 - 16:45



4

SEC Form 4

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* Seidman Leslie

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET
BOSTON MA 02210
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Director
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

01/03/2023

Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 01/03/2023 A 564 Common Stock 564 $82.41 15,573 D

Explanation of Responses: 1. Acquired at a price of $82.41 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan. 2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock. 3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Leslie Seidman 01/05/2023

Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.

I, Leslie F. Seidman, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of

Attorney for this purpose.

I am Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Astrid

Tsang and Kira Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form

that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action

of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally

required by me.

Date:

November 8, 2022

Signature:

Leslie F. Seidman

SEC Form 4

Reynolds Paula Rosput

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET
BOSTON MA 02210
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Director
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

01/03/2023

Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 01/03/2023 A 711 Common Stock 711 $82.41 11,665 D

Explanation of Responses: 1. Acquired at a price of $82.41 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan. 2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock. 3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Paula Rosput Reynolds 01/05/2023

Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.

I, Paula Rosput Reynolds, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of

Attorney for this purpose.

I am Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Astrid

Tsang and Kira Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form

that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action

of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally

required by me.

Date:

December 6, 2022

Signature:

Paula R Reynolds

SEC Form 4

Mihaljevic Tomislav

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET
BOSTON MA 02210
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Director
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

01/03/2023

Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 01/03/2023 A 519 Common Stock 519 $82.41 1,678 D

Explanation of Responses: 1. Acquired at a price of $82.41 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan. 2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock. 3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Tomislav Mihaljevic 01/05/2023

Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.

I, Tomislav Mihaljevic, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of

Attorney for this purpose.

I am of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Astrid Tsang and

Kira Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form that I have

filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action of any type

whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally required by me.

Date:

12/8/22

Signature:

Tomislav Mihaljevic

SEC Form 4

LESJAK CATHERINE A

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET
BOSTON MA 02210
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Director
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

01/03/2023

Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 01/03/2023 A 582 Common Stock 582 $82.41 9,575 D

Explanation of Responses: 1. Acquired at a price of $82.41 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan. 2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock. 3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Catherine A. Lesjak 01/05/2023

Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.

I, Catherine Lesjak, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of

Attorney for this purpose.

I am Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Astrid

Tsang and Kira Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form

that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action

of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally

required by me.

Date:

December 3, 2022

Signature:

Catherine Lesjak

SEC Form 4

LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET
BOSTON MA 02210
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Director
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

01/03/2023

Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 01/03/2023 A 519 Common Stock 519 $82.41 13,252 D

Explanation of Responses: 1. Acquired at a price of $82.41 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan. 2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock. 3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey 01/05/2023

Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.

I, Risa Lavizzo-Mourey, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of

Attorney for this purpose.

I am Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Astrid

Tsang and Kira Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form

that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action

of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally

required by me.

Date:

11/8/2022

Signature:

Risa Lavizzo-Mourey

SEC Form 4

HORTON THOMAS W

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET
BOSTON MA 02210
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Director
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

01/03/2023

Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 01/03/2023 A 610 Common Stock 610 $82.41 13,144 D

Explanation of Responses: 1. Acquired at a price of $82.41 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan. 2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock. 3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Thomas W. Horton 01/05/2023

Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.

I, Thomas Warren Horton, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of

Attorney for this purpose.

I am Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Astrid

Tsang and Kira Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form

that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action

of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally

required by me.

Date:

November 11, 2022

Signature:

Thomas W Horton

SEC Form 4

Goren Isabella D

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET
BOSTON MA 02210
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Director
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

01/03/2023

Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 01/03/2023 A 564 Common Stock 564 $82.41 1,976 D

Explanation of Responses: 1. Acquired at a price of $82.41 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan. 2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock. 3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Isabella D. Goren 01/05/2023

Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.

I, Isabella Goren, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of Attorney

for this purpose.

I am of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Astrid Tsang and

Kira Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form that I have

filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action of any type

whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally required by me.

Date:

11/14/2022

Signature:

Isabella Goren

SEC Form 4

GARDEN EDWARD P

223 SUNSET AVENUE
PALM BEACH FL 33480
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Director
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

01/03/2023

Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(3) (4) 10/01/2022 A 546 Common Stock 546 $82.41 12,078 D
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share 4,016,414 I Please see explanation below(1)(2)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* GARDEN EDWARD P (Last) (First) (Middle)

223 SUNSET AVENUE (Street) PALM BEACH FL 33480 (City) (State) (Zip) 1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. (Last) (First) (Middle)

280 PARK AVENUE, 41ST FLOOR (Street) NEW YORK NY 10017 (City) (State) (Zip)

Explanation of Responses: 1. Trian Fund Management, L.P. ("Trian Management") serves as the management company for Trian SPV (Sub) X, L.P. ("Trian SPV X") and as such determines the investment and voting decisions of Trian SPV X with respect to the shares of the Issuer held by Trian SPV X. Mr. Garden is a member of Trian Fund Management GP, LLC, which is the general partner of Trian Management, and therefore is in a position to determine the investment and voting decisions made by and on behalf of Trian SPV X. Accordingly, Mr. Garden and Trian Management may be deemed to indirectly beneficially own (as that term is defined in Rule 13d-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) the shares beneficially owned by Trian SPV X. 2. (FN 1, contd.) The Reporting Persons disclaim beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of its respective pecuniary interests therein and this report shall not be deemed an admission that the Reporting Persons are the beneficial owner of such securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose. Mr. Garden is a director of the Issuer. 3. Acquired at a price of $82.41 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan. 4. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the Issuer's common stock. 5. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

/s/ Daniel R. Marx, Attorney-In-Fact for Edward P. Garden 01/05/2023
/s/ Daniel R. Marx, Attorney-In-Fact for Trian Fund Management, L.P. 01/05/2023

SEC Form 4

DSOUZA FRANCISCO

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET
BOSTON MA 02210
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Director
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

01/03/2023

Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 01/03/2023 A 1,016 Common Stock 1,016 $82.41 27,977 D

Explanation of Responses: 1. Acquired at a price of $82.41 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan. 2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock. 3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Francisco D'Souza 01/05/2023

Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.

I, Francisco D'Souza, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of

Attorney for this purpose.

I am Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Astrid

Tsang and Kira Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form

that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action

of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally

required by me.

Date:

nov 27

Signature:

Francisco D'Souza

SEC Form 4

Bazin Sebastien

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET
BOSTON MA 02210
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Director
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

01/03/2023

Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 01/03/2023 A 940 Common Stock 940 $82.41 22,285 D

Explanation of Responses: 1. Acquired at a price of $82.41 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan. 2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock. 3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Sebastien Bazin 01/05/2023

Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.

I, Sebastien M. Bazin, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of

Attorney for this purpose.

I am Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Astrid

Tsang and Kira Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form

that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action

of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally

required by me.

Date:

08/12/2022

Signature:

Sebastien Bazin

SEC Form 4

ANGEL STEPHEN F

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET
BOSTON MA 02

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner Officer (give title below) Other (specify below) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

01/03/2023 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 01/03/2023 A 910 (3) (3) Common Stock 910 $82.41 3,138 D

Explanation of Responses: 1. Acquired at a price of $82.41 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan. 2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of the issuer's common stock. 3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director. Remarks:

/s/ Brandon Smith, attorney in fact for Stephen F. Angel 01/05/2023 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v). ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.

I, Stephen Angel, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of Attorney

for this purpose.

I am of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Astrid Tsang and

Kira Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form that I have

filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action of any type

whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally required by me.

Date:

November 29, 2022

Signature:

Stephen F. Angel

