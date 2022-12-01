Company General Electric Company
ISIN US3696043013
Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE
Headline GE Acceptance - Debt Tender Offer
November 30, 2022
On November 30, 2022, General Electric Company (the "Company") published a press release which has been submitted to RNS. It is also available on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/news/press-releases/ge-announces-total-consideration-and-amounts-accepted-in-its-debt-tender-offer
This filing is on behalf of the Company for its own account (including as successor of General Electric Capital Corporation and General Electric Capital Services, Inc.) and on behalf of GE Capital International Funding Company Unlimited Company (formerly GE Capital International Funding Company), GE Capital European Funding Unlimited Company (formerly GE Capital European Funding), GE Capital UK Funding Unlimited Company (formerly GE Capital UK Funding), GE Capital Funding, LLC and Security Capital Group Incorporated (for its own account and as successor of SUSA Partnership, L.P.), in connection with the securities listed in the table below.
|Issuer
|Title of Security
|Security Identifier
|GE Capital International Funding Company Unlimited Company
(formerly GE Capital International Funding Company)
|4.418% Notes due 2035*
|CUSIPs: 36164NFH3 / 36164PFH8 /
36164QNA2
ISINs: US36164NFH35 / US36164PFH82 /
US36164QNA21
|General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)
|6.750% Notes due 2032
|CUSIP: 36962GXZ2
ISIN: US36962GXZ26
|GE Capital Funding, LLC
|4.550% Notes due 2032
|CUSIP: 36166NAK9
ISIN: US36166NAK90
|General Electric Capital Services, Inc.
|7.500% Notes due 2035**
|CUSIP: 36959CAA6
ISIN: US36959CAA62
|General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)
|6.150% Notes due 2037
|CUSIP: 36962G3A0
ISIN: US36962G3A02
|General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)
|5.875% Notes due 2038
|CUSIP: 36962G3P7
ISIN: US36962G3P70
|General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)
|6.875% Notes due 2039
|CUSIP: 36962G4B7
ISIN: US36962G4B75
|GE Capital European Funding Unlimited Company
(formerly GE Capital European Funding)
|6.025% Notes due 2038***
|CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0350890470
|GE Capital UK Funding Unlimited Company
(formerly GE Capital UK Funding)
|8.000% Notes due 2039***
|CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0408304995
|Security Capital Group Incorporated
|7.700% Notes due 2028
|CUSIP: 81413PAG0
ISIN: US81413PAG00
|General Electric Company
|4.500% Notes due 2044
|CUSIP: 369604BH5
ISIN: US369604BH58
|Security Capital Group Incorporated
(as successor to SUSA Partnership, L.P.)
|7.500% Notes due 2027
|CUSIP: 869049AE6
ISIN: US869049AE62
|General Electric Company
|4.350% Notes due 2050
|CUSIP: 369604BY8
ISIN: US369604BY81
|General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)
|5.625% Notes due 2031****
|CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0154681737
|General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)
|5.375% Notes due 2040*****
|CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0182703743
|GE Capital Funding, LLC
|4.050% Notes due 2027
|CUSIP: 36166NAH6
ISIN: US36166NAH61
|General Electric Company
|4.250% Notes due 2040
|CUSIP: 369604BX0
ISIN: US369604BX09
|General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)
|4.125% Notes due 2035***
|CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0229567440
|General Electric Company
|4.125% Notes due 2042
|CUSIP: 369604BF9
ISIN: US369604BF92
|GE Capital Funding, LLC
|4.400% Notes due 2030
|CUSIP: 36166NAJ2
ISIN: US36166NAJ28
|GE Capital Funding, LLC
|3.450% Notes due 2025
|CUSIP: 36166NAG8
ISIN: US36166NAG88
|General Electric Company
|3.625% Notes due 2030
|CUSIP: 369604BW2
ISIN: US369604BW26
|General Electric Company
|3.450% Notes due 2027
|CUSIP: 369604BV4
ISIN: US369604BV43
|General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)
|4.875% Notes due 2037***
|CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0229561831
|General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)
|Floating Rate Notes due 2036
|CUSIP: 36962GX74
ISIN: US36962GX743
|General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)
|Floating Rate Notes due 2026
|CUSIP: 36962GW75
ISIN: US36962GW752
|GE Capital International Funding Company Unlimited Company (formerly GE Capital International Funding Company)
|3.373% Notes due 2025**
|CUSIPs: 36164NFG5 / 36164PFG0 /
36164Q6M5
ISINs: US36164NFG51 / US36164PFG00 /
US36164Q6M56
|General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)
|5.550% Notes due 2026
|CUSIP: 36962GT95
ISIN: US36962GT956
|General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)
|5.250% Notes due 2028*****
|CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0096298822
|GE Capital European Funding Unlimited Company
(formerly GE Capital European Funding)
|3.650% Notes due 2032***
|CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0816246077
|GE Capital UK Funding Unlimited Company
(formerly GE Capital UK Funding)
|5.875% Notes due 2033***
|CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0340495216
|General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)
|2.125% Notes due 2037*
|CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS1612543394
|GE Capital UK Funding Unlimited Company
(formerly GE Capital UK Funding)
|6.250% Notes due 2038***
|CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0361336356
|General Electric Company
|1.875% Notes due 2027*
|CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS1238902057
|General Electric Company
|1.500% Notes due 2029*
|CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS1612543121
|GE Capital European Funding Unlimited Company
(formerly GE Capital European Funding)
|Floating Rate Notes due 2029******
|CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0223460592
|General Electric Company
|0.875% Notes due 2025*
|CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS1612542826
|GE Capital European Funding Unlimited Company
(formerly GE Capital European Funding)
|4.625% Notes due 2027***
|CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0288429532
* Admitted to trading on the Regulated Market of Euronext Dublin.
** Listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
*** Admitted to trading on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange.
**** Admitted to trading on the Regulated Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
***** Admitted to trading on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
****** Admitted to trading on the Regulated Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin.
CONTACT: GE
Whitney Mercer
+001 857.303.3079
whitney.mercer@ge.com