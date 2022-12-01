01/12/2022 - 08:00

Company General Electric Company

ISIN US3696043013

Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE

Headline Doc re: GE files Form 8-K



November 30, 2022

On November 30, 2022, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to RNS. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1755I_1-2022-11-30.pdf



CONTACT: GE



Whitney Mercer

+001 857.303.3079

whitney.mercer@ge.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.