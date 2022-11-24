Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

GE Applicable Reference Yield - Debt Tender Offer

November 23, 2022

On November 23, 2022, General Electric Company (the "Company") published a press release which has been submitted to RNS. It is also available on the Company's website at: https://www.ge.com/news/press-releases/ge-announces-the-applicable-reference-yield-for-its-debt-tender-offer

This filing is on behalf of the Company for its own account (including as successor of General Electric Capital Corporation and General Electric Capital Services, Inc.) and on behalf of GE Capital International Funding Company Unlimited Company (formerly GE Capital International Funding Company), GE Capital European Funding Unlimited Company (formerly GE Capital European Funding), GE Capital UK Funding Unlimited Company (formerly GE Capital UK Funding), GE Capital Funding, LLC and Security Capital Group Incorporated (for its own account and as successor of SUSA Partnership, L.P.), in connection with the securities listed in the table below.

Issuer Title of Security Security Identifier
GE Capital International Funding Company Unlimited Company
(formerly GE Capital International Funding Company)		 4.418% Notes due 2035* CUSIPs: 36164NFH3 / 36164PFH8 /
36164QNA2
ISINs: US36164NFH35 / US36164PFH82 /
US36164QNA21
General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)		 6.750% Notes due 2032 CUSIP: 36962GXZ2
ISIN: US36962GXZ26
GE Capital Funding, LLC 4.550% Notes due 2032 CUSIP: 36166NAK9
ISIN: US36166NAK90
General Electric Capital Services, Inc. 7.500% Notes due 2035** CUSIP: 36959CAA6
ISIN: US36959CAA62
General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)		 6.150% Notes due 2037 CUSIP: 36962G3A0
ISIN: US36962G3A02
General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)		 5.875% Notes due 2038 CUSIP: 36962G3P7
ISIN: US36962G3P70
General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)		 6.875% Notes due 2039 CUSIP: 36962G4B7
ISIN: US36962G4B75
GE Capital European Funding Unlimited Company
(formerly GE Capital European Funding)		 6.025% Notes due 2038*** CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0350890470
GE Capital UK Funding Unlimited Company
(formerly GE Capital UK Funding)		 8.000% Notes due 2039*** CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0408304995
Security Capital Group Incorporated 7.700% Notes due 2028 CUSIP: 81413PAG0
ISIN: US81413PAG00
General Electric Company 4.500% Notes due 2044 CUSIP: 369604BH5
ISIN: US369604BH58
Security Capital Group Incorporated
(as successor to SUSA Partnership, L.P.)		 7.500% Notes due 2027 CUSIP: 869049AE6
ISIN: US869049AE62
General Electric Company 4.350% Notes due 2050 CUSIP: 369604BY8
ISIN: US369604BY81
General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)		 5.625% Notes due 2031**** CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0154681737
General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)		 5.375% Notes due 2040***** CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0182703743
GE Capital Funding, LLC 4.050% Notes due 2027 CUSIP: 36166NAH6
ISIN: US36166NAH61
General Electric Company 4.250% Notes due 2040 CUSIP: 369604BX0
ISIN: US369604BX09
General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)		 4.125% Notes due 2035*** CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0229567440
General Electric Company 4.125% Notes due 2042 CUSIP: 369604BF9
ISIN: US369604BF92
GE Capital Funding, LLC 4.400% Notes due 2030 CUSIP: 36166NAJ2
ISIN: US36166NAJ28
GE Capital Funding, LLC 3.450% Notes due 2025 CUSIP: 36166NAG8
ISIN: US36166NAG88
General Electric Company 3.625% Notes due 2030 CUSIP: 369604BW2
ISIN: US369604BW26
General Electric Company 3.450% Notes due 2027 CUSIP: 369604BV4
ISIN: US369604BV43
General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)		 4.875% Notes due 2037*** CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0229561831
General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)		 Floating Rate Notes due 2036 CUSIP: 36962GX74
ISIN: US36962GX743
General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)		 Floating Rate Notes due 2026 CUSIP: 36962GW75
ISIN: US36962GW752
GE Capital International Funding Company Unlimited Company (formerly GE Capital International Funding Company) 3.373% Notes due 2025** CUSIPs: 36164NFG5 / 36164PFG0 /
36164Q6M5
ISINs: US36164NFG51 / US36164PFG00 /
US36164Q6M56
General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)		 5.550% Notes due 2026 CUSIP: 36962GT95
ISIN: US36962GT956
General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)		 5.250% Notes due 2028***** CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0096298822
GE Capital European Funding Unlimited Company
(formerly GE Capital European Funding)		 3.650% Notes due 2032*** CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0816246077
GE Capital UK Funding Unlimited Company
(formerly GE Capital UK Funding)		 5.875% Notes due 2033*** CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0340495216
General Electric Company
(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation)		 2.125% Notes due 2037* CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS1612543394
GE Capital UK Funding Unlimited Company
(formerly GE Capital UK Funding)		 6.250% Notes due 2038*** CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0361336356
General Electric Company 1.875% Notes due 2027* CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS1238902057
General Electric Company 1.500% Notes due 2029* CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS1612543121
GE Capital European Funding Unlimited Company
(formerly GE Capital European Funding)		 Floating Rate Notes due 2029****** CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0223460592
General Electric Company 0.875% Notes due 2025* CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS1612542826
GE Capital European Funding Unlimited Company
(formerly GE Capital European Funding)		 4.625% Notes due 2027*** CUSIP: -
ISIN: XS0288429532

* Admitted to trading on the Regulated Market of Euronext Dublin.

** Listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

*** Admitted to trading on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange.

**** Admitted to trading on the Regulated Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

***** Admitted to trading on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

****** Admitted to trading on the Regulated Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin.

CONTACT: GE
Whitney Mercer
+001 857.303.3079
whitney.mercer@ge.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

