24/11/2022 - 08:00

Company General Electric Company

ISIN US3696043013

Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE

Headline GE Applicable Reference Yield - Debt Tender Offer

November 23, 2022

On November 23, 2022, General Electric Company (the "Company") published a press release which has been submitted to RNS. It is also available on the Company's website at: https://www.ge.com/news/press-releases/ge-announces-the-applicable-reference-yield-for-its-debt-tender-offer

This filing is on behalf of the Company for its own account (including as successor of General Electric Capital Corporation and General Electric Capital Services, Inc.) and on behalf of GE Capital International Funding Company Unlimited Company (formerly GE Capital International Funding Company), GE Capital European Funding Unlimited Company (formerly GE Capital European Funding), GE Capital UK Funding Unlimited Company (formerly GE Capital UK Funding), GE Capital Funding, LLC and Security Capital Group Incorporated (for its own account and as successor of SUSA Partnership, L.P.), in connection with the securities listed in the table below.

Issuer Title of Security Security Identifier GE Capital International Funding Company Unlimited Company

(formerly GE Capital International Funding Company) 4.418% Notes due 2035* CUSIPs : 36164NFH3 / 36164PFH8 /

36164QNA2

ISINs : US36164NFH35 / US36164PFH82 /

US36164QNA21 General Electric Company

(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation) 6.750% Notes due 2032 CUSIP : 36962GXZ2

ISIN : US36962GXZ26 GE Capital Funding, LLC 4.550% Notes due 2032 CUSIP : 36166NAK9

ISIN : US36166NAK90 General Electric Capital Services, Inc. 7.500% Notes due 2035** CUSIP : 36959CAA6

ISIN : US36959CAA62 General Electric Company

(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation) 6.150% Notes due 2037 CUSIP : 36962G3A0

ISIN : US36962G3A02 General Electric Company

(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation) 5.875% Notes due 2038 CUSIP : 36962G3P7

ISIN : US36962G3P70 General Electric Company

(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation) 6.875% Notes due 2039 CUSIP : 36962G4B7

ISIN : US36962G4B75 GE Capital European Funding Unlimited Company

(formerly GE Capital European Funding) 6.025% Notes due 2038*** CUSIP : -

ISIN : XS0350890470 GE Capital UK Funding Unlimited Company

(formerly GE Capital UK Funding) 8.000% Notes due 2039*** CUSIP : -

ISIN : XS0408304995 Security Capital Group Incorporated 7.700% Notes due 2028 CUSIP : 81413PAG0

ISIN : US81413PAG00 General Electric Company 4.500% Notes due 2044 CUSIP : 369604BH5

ISIN : US369604BH58 Security Capital Group Incorporated

(as successor to SUSA Partnership, L.P.) 7.500% Notes due 2027 CUSIP : 869049AE6

ISIN : US869049AE62 General Electric Company 4.350% Notes due 2050 CUSIP : 369604BY8

ISIN : US369604BY81 General Electric Company

(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation) 5.625% Notes due 2031**** CUSIP : -

ISIN : XS0154681737 General Electric Company

(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation) 5.375% Notes due 2040***** CUSIP : -

ISIN : XS0182703743 GE Capital Funding, LLC 4.050% Notes due 2027 CUSIP : 36166NAH6

ISIN : US36166NAH61 General Electric Company 4.250% Notes due 2040 CUSIP : 369604BX0

ISIN : US369604BX09 General Electric Company

(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation) 4.125% Notes due 2035*** CUSIP : -

ISIN : XS0229567440 General Electric Company 4.125% Notes due 2042 CUSIP : 369604BF9

ISIN : US369604BF92 GE Capital Funding, LLC 4.400% Notes due 2030 CUSIP : 36166NAJ2

ISIN : US36166NAJ28 GE Capital Funding, LLC 3.450% Notes due 2025 CUSIP : 36166NAG8

ISIN : US36166NAG88 General Electric Company 3.625% Notes due 2030 CUSIP : 369604BW2

ISIN : US369604BW26 General Electric Company 3.450% Notes due 2027 CUSIP : 369604BV4

ISIN : US369604BV43 General Electric Company

(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation) 4.875% Notes due 2037*** CUSIP : -

ISIN : XS0229561831 General Electric Company

(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation) Floating Rate Notes due 2036 CUSIP : 36962GX74

ISIN : US36962GX743 General Electric Company

(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation) Floating Rate Notes due 2026 CUSIP : 36962GW75

ISIN : US36962GW752 GE Capital International Funding Company Unlimited Company (formerly GE Capital International Funding Company) 3.373% Notes due 2025** CUSIPs : 36164NFG5 / 36164PFG0 /

36164Q6M5

ISINs : US36164NFG51 / US36164PFG00 /

US36164Q6M56 General Electric Company

(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation) 5.550% Notes due 2026 CUSIP : 36962GT95

ISIN : US36962GT956 General Electric Company

(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation) 5.250% Notes due 2028***** CUSIP : -

ISIN : XS0096298822 GE Capital European Funding Unlimited Company

(formerly GE Capital European Funding) 3.650% Notes due 2032*** CUSIP : -

ISIN : XS0816246077 GE Capital UK Funding Unlimited Company

(formerly GE Capital UK Funding) 5.875% Notes due 2033*** CUSIP : -

ISIN : XS0340495216 General Electric Company

(Originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation) 2.125% Notes due 2037* CUSIP : -

ISIN : XS1612543394 GE Capital UK Funding Unlimited Company

(formerly GE Capital UK Funding) 6.250% Notes due 2038*** CUSIP : -

ISIN : XS0361336356 General Electric Company 1.875% Notes due 2027* CUSIP : -

ISIN : XS1238902057 General Electric Company 1.500% Notes due 2029* CUSIP : -

ISIN : XS1612543121 GE Capital European Funding Unlimited Company

(formerly GE Capital European Funding) Floating Rate Notes due 2029****** CUSIP : -

ISIN : XS0223460592 General Electric Company 0.875% Notes due 2025* CUSIP : -

ISIN : XS1612542826 GE Capital European Funding Unlimited Company

(formerly GE Capital European Funding) 4.625% Notes due 2027*** CUSIP : -

ISIN : XS0288429532

* Admitted to trading on the Regulated Market of Euronext Dublin.

** Listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

*** Admitted to trading on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange.

**** Admitted to trading on the Regulated Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

***** Admitted to trading on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

****** Admitted to trading on the Regulated Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin.

CONTACT: GE

Whitney Mercer

+001 857.303.3079

whitney.mercer@ge.com

