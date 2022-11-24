Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY company press release from 24/11/2022

  24/11/2022 - 08:00

Doc re. GE Files 8-K

Company General Electric Company

ISIN US3696043013

Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE

Headline Doc re: GE files Form 8-K

November 23, 2022

On November 23, 2022, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to RNS. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4264H_1-2022-11-23.pdf

CONTACT: GE

Whitney Mercer
+001 857.303.3079
whitney.mercer@ge.com

