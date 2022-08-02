02/08/2022 - 14:50

Company General Electric Company

ISIN US3696043013

Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE

Headline Doc re: GE files Form S-8 Registration Statement

August 2, 2022

On August 2, 2022, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form S-8 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6545U_1-2022-8-2.pdf

CONTACT: GE

Mary Kate Mullaney

+001 202.304.6514

marykate.nevin@ge.com