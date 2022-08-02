Company General Electric Company
ISIN US3696043013
Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE
Headline Doc re: GE files Form S-8 Registration Statement
August 2, 2022
On August 2, 2022, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form S-8 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.
