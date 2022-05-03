GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

4
SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
05/02/2022
|4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Common Stock
|05/02/2022
|P
|1,938
|A
|$72.8(1)
|148,148
|I
|By holding company
|Common Stock
|05/02/2022
|P
|16,455
|A
|$73.6(2)
|164,603
|I
|By holding company
|Common Stock
|05/02/2022
|P
|24,629
|A
|$74.63(3)
|189,232
|I
|By holding company
|Common Stock
|05/02/2022
|P
|21,978
|A
|$75.26(4)
|211,210
|I
|By holding company
|Common Stock
|1,742,878(5)(6)
|D
|Common Stock
|1,573
|I
|By family trusts
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions ranging from $72.69 to $72.98, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Company, any security holder of the Company or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price within the range.
|2. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions ranging from $73.01 to $73.97, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Company, any security holder of the Company or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price within the range.
|3. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions ranging from $74.03 to $74.99, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Company, any security holder of the Company or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price within the range.
|4. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions ranging from $75.00 to $75.82, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Company, any security holder of the Company or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price within the range.
|5. Represents performance shares that will vest, subject to continued employment conditions and accelerated vesting in certain circumstances, based upon the highest average closing price of the company's stock for any 30 consecutive trading days during the five-year performance period from August 18, 2020 to August 17, 2025: one-third of the performance shares will be eligible to vest upon achieving a stock price equal to 150% (the "threshold target") of the average of the closing prices of the company's stock over the period of 30 consecutive trading days up to and including the grant date (the "30-day average price"), two-thirds of the performance shares will be eligible to vest upon achieving a stock price equal to 200% of the 30-day average price and all of the performance shares will be eligible to vest upon achieving a stock price equal to 250% (the "maximum target") of the 30-day average price.
|6. No performance shares will vest below the threshold target, and the amount of performance shares that vest between the threshold target and maximum target will be determined by linear interpolation.
|Brandon Smith on behalf of H. Lawrence Culp, Jr.
|05/02/2022
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
