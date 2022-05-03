GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Explanation of Responses:

1. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions ranging from $72.69 to $72.98, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Company, any security holder of the Company or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price within the range.

2. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions ranging from $73.01 to $73.97, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Company, any security holder of the Company or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price within the range.

3. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions ranging from $74.03 to $74.99, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Company, any security holder of the Company or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price within the range.

4. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions ranging from $75.00 to $75.82, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Company, any security holder of the Company or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price within the range.

5. Represents performance shares that will vest, subject to continued employment conditions and accelerated vesting in certain circumstances, based upon the highest average closing price of the company's stock for any 30 consecutive trading days during the five-year performance period from August 18, 2020 to August 17, 2025: one-third of the performance shares will be eligible to vest upon achieving a stock price equal to 150% (the "threshold target") of the average of the closing prices of the company's stock over the period of 30 consecutive trading days up to and including the grant date (the "30-day average price"), two-thirds of the performance shares will be eligible to vest upon achieving a stock price equal to 200% of the 30-day average price and all of the performance shares will be eligible to vest upon achieving a stock price equal to 250% (the "maximum target") of the 30-day average price.