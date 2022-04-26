Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY company press release from 26/04/2022

  26/04/2022 - 15:15

Doc re. GE Files 10-Q

Company General Electric Company
ISIN US3696043013
Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE
Headline Doc re: GE files Form 10-Q

April 26, 2022

On April 26, 2022, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to RNS. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.
CONTACT: GE
Mary Kate Mullaney
+001 202.304.6514
[email protected]

