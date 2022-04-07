1. Trian Fund Management, L.P. ("Trian Management") serves as the management company for Trian SPV (Sub) X, L.P. ("Trian SPV X") and as such determines the investment and voting decisions of Trian SPV X with respect to the shares of the Issuer held by Trian SPV X. Mr. Garden is a member of Trian Fund Management GP, LLC, which is the general partner of Trian Management, and therefore is in a position to determine the investment and voting decisions made by and on behalf of Trian SPV X. Accordingly, Mr. Garden and Trian Management may be deemed to indirectly beneficially own (as that term is defined in Rule 13d-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) the shares beneficially owned by Trian SPV X.