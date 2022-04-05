Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY company press release from 05/04/2022

  05/04/2022 - 08:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
 
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
       

 

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Seidman Leslie
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET

(Street)
BOSTON MA 02210
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
04/01/2022
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

 

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     

 

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 04/01/2022   A   502   (3) (3) Common Stock 502 $92.62 13,615 D  

 

Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $92.62 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

 

  Brandon Smith on behalf of Leslie Seidman 04/04/2022
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Reynolds Paula Rosput
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET

(Street)
BOSTON MA 02210
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
04/01/2022
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

 

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     

 

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 04/01/2022   A   633   (3) (3) Common Stock 633 $92.62 9,221 D  

 

Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $92.62 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

 

  Brandon Smith on behalf of Paula Rosput Reynolds 04/04/2022
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET

(Street)
BOSTON MA 02210
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
04/01/2022
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

 

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     

 

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 04/01/2022   A   462   (3) (3) Common Stock 462 $92.62 11,455 D  

 

Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $92.62 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

 

  Brandon Smith on behalf of Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey 04/04/2022
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
LESJAK CATHERINE A
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET

(Street)
BOSTON MA 02210
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
04/01/2022
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

 

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     

 

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 04/01/2022   A   518   (3) (3) Common Stock 518 $92.62 7,575 D  

 

Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $92.62 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

 

  Brandon Smith on behalf of Catherine A. Lesjak 04/04/2022
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
HORTON THOMAS W
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET

(Street)
BOSTON MA 02210
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
04/01/2022
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

 

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     

 

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 04/01/2022   A   583   (3) (3) Common Stock 583 $92.62 10,931 D  

 

Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $92.62 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

 

  Brandon Smith on behalf of Thomas W. Horton 04/04/2022
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Goren Isabella D
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
5 NECCO STREET
 

(Street)
BOSTON MA 02210
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
04/01/2022
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

 

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     

 

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 04/01/2022   A   124   (3) (3) Common Stock 124 $92.62 124 D  

 

Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $92.62 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

 

  Brandon Smith on behalf of Isabella D. Goren 04/04/2022
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
DSOUZA FRANCISCO
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET

(Street)
BOSTON MA 02210
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
04/01/2022
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

 

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     

 

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 04/01/2022   A   904   (3) (3) Common Stock 904 $92.62 24,450 D  

 

Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $92.62 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

 

  Brandon Smith on behalf of Francisco D'Souza 04/04/2022
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Carter Ashton B
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET

(Street)
BOSTON MA 02210
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
04/01/2022
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

 

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     

 

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 04/01/2022   A   502   (3) (3) Common Stock 502 $92.62 4,147 D  

 

Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $92.62 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

 

  Brandon Smith on behalf of Ashton B. Carter 04/04/2022
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Bazin Sebastien
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET

(Street)
BOSTON MA 02210
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
04/01/2022
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

 

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     

 

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 04/01/2022   A   837   (3) (3) Common Stock 837 $92.62 19,033 D  

 

Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $92.62 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

 

  Brandon Smith on behalf of Sebastien M. Bazin 04/04/2022
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
ANGEL STEPHEN F
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
5 NECCO STREET
 

(Street)
BOSTON MA 02210
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
04/01/2022
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

 

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     

 

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 04/01/2022   A   124   (3) (3) Common Stock 124 $92.62 124 D  

 

Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $92.62 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

 

  Brandon Smith on behalf of Stephen F. Angel 04/04/2022
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
TISCH JAMES S
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET

(Street)
BOSTON MA 02210
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
04/01/2022
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

 

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     

 

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1  

 

Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $92.62 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

 

  Brandon Smith on behalf of James S. Tisch 04/04/2022
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
  Original Source: GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY