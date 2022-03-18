Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

Doc re. GE Files DEF 14A

Company General Electric Company
ISIN US3696043013
Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE
March 17, 2022

On March 17, 2022, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a DEF 14A (Proxy Statement) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.

CONTACT: GE
Mary Kate Mullaney
+001 202.304.6514
[email protected]

