18/03/2022 - 08:00

Company General Electric Company

ISIN US3696043013

Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE

Headline Doc re: GE files Form 8-K

March 17, 2022

On March 17, 2022, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to RNS. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2103F_1-2022-3-17.pdf

CONTACT: GE

Mary Kate Mullaney

+001 202.304.6514

[email protected]

