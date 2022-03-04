GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|
|Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
03/01/2022
|4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Common Stock
|03/02/2022
|M
|1,990
|A
|$0
|25,147
|D
|Common Stock
|03/02/2022
|F
|968
|D
|$94.02
|24,179
|D
|Common Stock
|1,250
|I
|By trust
|Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Restricted Stock Units
|(1)
|03/01/2022
|A
|6,706
|(2)
|(2)
|Common Stock
|6,706
|$0
|6,706
|D
|Restricted Stock Units
|(1)
|03/02/2022
|M
|1,990
|03/02/2022
|03/02/2022
|Common Stock
|1,990
|$0
|1,990
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. 1 for 1
|2. The Restricted Stock Units vest in two equal installments of 50% each on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.
|Julia L. Chen on behalf of Thomas Timko
|03/03/2022
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|
|Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
03/01/2022
|4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Common Stock
|03/02/2022
|M
|3,419
|A
|$0
|13,154
|D
|Common Stock
|03/02/2022
|F
|1,574
|D
|$94.02
|11,580
|D
|Common Stock
|8,317
|I
|401(k)
|Common Stock
|5,223
|I
|Spouse's 401(k)
|Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Restricted Stock Units
|(1)
|03/01/2022
|A
|10,317
|(2)
|(2)
|Common Stock
|10,317
|$0
|10,317
|D
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|$92.23
|03/01/2022
|A
|45,032
|(2)
|03/01/2032
|Common Stock
|45,032
|$0
|45,032
|D
|Restricted Stock Units
|(1)
|03/02/2022
|M
|3,419
|03/02/2022
|03/02/2022
|Common Stock
|3,419
|$0
|3,418
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. 1 for 1
|2. The Restricted Stock Units vest and the Stock Options become exercisable, in two equal installments of 50% each on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.
|Julia L. Chen on behalf of Scott Strazik
|03/03/2022
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|
|Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
03/01/2022
|4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Common Stock
|03/02/2022
|M
|3,572
|A
|$0
|45,254
|D
|Common Stock
|03/02/2022
|F
|1,620
|D
|$94.02
|43,634
|D
|Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Restricted Stock Units
|(1)
|03/01/2022
|A
|7,841
|(2)
|(2)
|Common Stock
|7,841
|$0
|7,841
|D
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|$92.23
|03/01/2022
|A
|34,224
|(2)
|03/01/2032
|Common Stock
|34,224
|$0
|34,224
|D
|Restricted Stock Units
|(1)
|03/02/2022
|M
|3,572
|03/02/2022
|03/02/2022
|Common Stock
|3,572
|$0
|3,571
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. 1 for 1
|2. The Restricted Stock Units vest and the Stock Options become exercisable, in two equal installments of 50% each on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.
|Julia L. Chen on behalf of Russell Stokes
|03/03/2022
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|
|Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
03/01/2022
|4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Restricted Stock Units
|(1)
|03/01/2022
|A
|12,380
|(2)
|(2)
|Common Stock
|12,380
|$0
|12,380
|D
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|$92.23
|03/01/2022
|A
|54,038
|(2)
|03/01/2032
|Common Stock
|54,038
|$0
|54,038
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. 1 for 1
|2. The Restricted Stock Units vest and the Stock Options become exercisable, in two equal installments of 50% each on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.
|Julia L. Chen on behalf of John S. Slattery
|03/03/2022
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|
|Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
03/01/2022
|4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Common Stock
|03/02/2022
|M
|2,654
|A
|$0
|17,634
|D
|Common Stock
|03/02/2022
|F
|1,416
|D
|$94.02
|16,218
|D
|Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Restricted Stock Units
|(1)
|03/01/2022
|A
|5,365
|(2)
|(2)
|Common Stock
|5,365
|$0
|5,365
|D
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|$92.23
|03/01/2022
|A
|23,416
|(2)
|03/01/2032
|Common Stock
|23,416
|$0
|23,416
|D
|Restricted Stock Units
|(1)
|03/02/2022
|M
|2,654
|03/02/2022
|03/02/2022
|Common Stock
|2,654
|$0
|2,653
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. 1 for 1
|2. The Restricted Stock Units vest and the Stock Options become exercisable, in two equal installments of 50% each on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.
|Julia L. Chen on behalf of Jerome Pecresse
|03/03/2022
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|
|Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
03/01/2022
|4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Common Stock
|03/02/2022
|M
|2,807
|A
|$0
|30,137
|D
|Common Stock
|03/02/2022
|F
|1,245
|D
|$94.02
|28,892
|D
|Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Restricted Stock Units
|(1)
|03/01/2022
|A
|6,500
|(2)
|(2)
|Common Stock
|6,500
|$0
|6,500
|D
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|$92.23
|03/01/2022
|A
|28,370
|(2)
|03/01/2032
|Common Stock
|28,370
|$0
|28,370
|D
|Restricted Stock Units
|(1)
|03/02/2022
|M
|2,807
|03/02/2022
|03/02/2022
|Common Stock
|2,807
|$0
|2,806
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. 1 for 1
|2. The Restricted Stock Units vest and the Stock Options become exercisable, in two equal installments of 50% each on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.
|Brandon Smith on behalf of Michael J. Holston
|03/03/2022
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|
|Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
03/01/2022
|4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Common Stock
|03/02/2022
|M
|5,103
|A
|$0
|5,103
|D
|Common Stock
|03/02/2022
|F
|1,676
|D
|$94.02
|3,427
|D
|Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Restricted Stock Units
|(1)
|03/01/2022
|A
|10,317
|(2)
|(2)
|Common Stock
|10,317
|$0
|10,317
|D
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|$92.23
|03/01/2022
|A
|45,032
|(2)
|03/01/2032
|Common Stock
|45,032
|$0
|45,032
|D
|Restricted Stock Units
|(1)
|03/02/2022
|M
|5,103
|03/02/2022
|03/02/2022
|Common Stock
|5,103
|$0
|5,102
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. 1 for 1
|2. The Restricted Stock Units vest and the Stock Options become exercisable, in two equal installments of 50% each on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.
|Julia L. Chen on behalf of Carolina Dybeck Happe
|03/03/2022
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|
|Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
03/01/2022
|4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Common Stock
|03/02/2022
|M
|3,062
|A
|$0
|5,042
|D
|Common Stock
|03/02/2022
|F
|1,484
|D
|$94.02
|3,558
|D
|Common Stock
|12,431
|I
|By trust
|Common Stock
|110
|I
|by wife's trust
|Common Stock
|794
|I
|by descendant's trust
|Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Restricted Stock Units
|(1)
|03/01/2022
|A
|7,222
|(2)
|(2)
|Common Stock
|7,222
|$0
|7,222
|D
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|$92.23
|03/01/2022
|A
|31,522
|(2)
|03/01/2032
|Common Stock
|31,522
|$0
|31,522
|D
|Restricted Stock Units
|(1)
|03/02/2022
|M
|3,062
|03/02/2022
|03/02/2022
|Common Stock
|3,062
|$0
|3,061
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. 1 for 1
|2. The Restricted Stock Units vest and the Stock Options become exercisable, in two equal installments of 50% each on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.
|Julia L. Chen on behalf of L Kevin Cox
|03/03/2022
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|
|Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
03/01/2022
|4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Restricted Stock Units
|(1)
|03/01/2022
|A
|14,443
|(2)
|(2)
|Common Stock
|14,443
|$0
|14,443
|D
|Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
|$92.23
|03/01/2022
|A
|63,044
|(2)
|03/01/2032
|Common Stock
|63,044
|$0
|63,044
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. 1 for 1
|2. The Restricted Stock Units vest and the Stock Options become exercisable, in two equal installments of 50% each on the second and third anniversary of the grant date
|Brandon Smith on behalf of Peter J. Arduini
|03/03/2022
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
