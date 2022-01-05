05/01/2022 - 08:00

SEC Form 3

FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549



INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES



Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response: 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* Arduini Peter J (Last) (First) (Middle) GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 5 NECCO STREET

(Street) BOSTON MA 02210 (City) (State) (Zip) 2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)

01/01/2022 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ] 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) Director 10% Owner X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below) Senior Vice President 5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares

Explanation of Responses: No securities are beneficially owned.

Brandon Smith on behalf of Peter J. Arduini 01/04/2022 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v). ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.

I, Peter J. Arduini, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of Attorney for this purpose.

I am an Officer of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Julia L. Chen and Kira R. Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally required by me.

Signed: /s/ Peter J. Arduini

Name: Peter J. Arduini

Date: December 9, 2021

SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549



STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP



Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response: 0.5 Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* TISCH JAMES S (Last) (First) (Middle) GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 5 NECCO STREET

(Street) BOSTON MA 02210 (City) (State) (Zip) 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner Officer (give title below) Other (specify below) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

01/03/2022 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 01/03/2022 A 756 (3) (3) Common Stock 756 $94.23 26,688 D

Explanation of Responses: 1. Acquired at a price of $94.23 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director. 2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock. 3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

Brandon Smith on behalf of James S. Tisch 01/04/2022 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v). ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.

I, James S. Tisch, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of Attorney for this purpose.

I am a Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Julia L. Chen and Kira R. Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally required by me.

Signed: /s/ James S. Tisch

Name: James S. Tisch

Date: November 23, 2021

SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549



STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP



Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response: 0.5 Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* Seidman Leslie (Last) (First) (Middle) GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 5 NECCO STREET

(Street) BOSTON MA 02210 (City) (State) (Zip) 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner Officer (give title below) Other (specify below) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

01/03/2022 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 01/03/2022 A 493 (3) (3) Common Stock 493 $94.23 13,102 D

Explanation of Responses: 1. Acquired at a price of $94.23 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director. 2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock. 3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

Brandon Smith on behalf of Leslie F. Seidman 01/04/2022 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v). ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.

I, Leslie F. Seidman, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of Attorney for this purpose.

I am a Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Julia L. Chen and Kira R. Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally required by me.

Signed: /s/ Leslie F. Seidman

Name: Leslie F. Seidman

Date: November 13, 2021

SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549



STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP



Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response: 0.5 Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* LESJAK CATHERINE A (Last) (First) (Middle) GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 5 NECCO STREET

(Street) BOSTON MA 02210 (City) (State) (Zip) 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner Officer (give title below) Other (specify below) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

01/03/2022 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 01/03/2022 A 509 (3) (3) Common Stock 509 $94.23 7,051 D

Explanation of Responses: 1. Acquired at a price of $94.23 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director. 2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock. 3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

Brandon Smith on behalf of Catherine A. Lesjak 01/04/2022 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v). ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.

I, Catherine A. Lesjak, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of Attorney for this purpose.

I am a Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Julia L. Chen and Kira R. Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally required by me.

Signed: /s/ Catherine A. Lesjak

Name: Catherine A. Lesjak

Date: November 16, 2021

SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549



STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP



Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response: 0.5 Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* Reynolds Paula Rosput (Last) (First) (Middle) GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 5 NECCO STREET

(Street) BOSTON MA 02210 (City) (State) (Zip) 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner Officer (give title below) Other (specify below) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

01/03/2022 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 01/03/2022 A 622 (3) (3) Common Stock 622 $94.23 8,581 D

Explanation of Responses: 1. Acquired at a price of $94.23 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director. 2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock. 3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

Brandon Smith on behalf of Paula Rosput Reynolds 01/04/2022 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v). ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.

I, Paula Rosput Reynolds, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of Attorney for this purpose.

I am a Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Julia L. Chen and Kira R. Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally required by me.

Signed: /s/ Paula Rosput Reynolds

Name: Paula Rosput Reynolds

Date: November 8, 2021

SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549



STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP



Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response: 0.5 Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J (Last) (First) (Middle) GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 5 NECCO STREET

(Street) BOSTON MA 02210 (City) (State) (Zip) 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner Officer (give title below) Other (specify below) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

01/03/2022 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 01/03/2022 A 454 (3) (3) Common Stock 454 $94.23 10,984 D

Explanation of Responses: 1. Acquired at a price of $94.23 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director. 2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock. 3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

Brandon Smith on behalf of Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey 01/04/2022 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v). ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.

I, Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of Attorney for this purpose.

I am a Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Julia L. Chen and Kira R. Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally required by me.

Signed: /s/ Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey

Name: Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey

Date: November 10, 2021

SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549



STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP



Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response: 0.5 Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* GARDEN EDWARD P (Last) (First) (Middle) 223 SUNSET AVENUE SUITE 223

(Street) PALM BEACH FL 33480 (City) (State) (Zip) 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner Officer (give title below) Other (specify below) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

01/03/2022 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) Form filed by One Reporting Person X Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 4,016,414 I Please see explanation below(1)(2)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(3) (4) 01/03/2022 A 478 (5) (5) Common Stock 478 $94.23 9,699 D

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* GARDEN EDWARD P (Last) (First) (Middle) 223 SUNSET AVENUE SUITE 223

(Street) PALM BEACH FL 33480 (City) (State) (Zip) 1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. (Last) (First) (Middle) 280 PARK AVENUE, 41ST FLOOR

(Street) NEW YORK NY 10017 (City) (State) (Zip)

Explanation of Responses: 1. Trian Fund Management, L.P. ("Trian Management") serves as the management company for Trian SPV (Sub) X, L.P. ("Trian SPV X") and as such determines the investment and voting decisions of Trian SPV X with respect to the shares of the Issuer held by Trian SPV X. Mr. Garden is a member of Trian Fund Management GP, LLC, which is the general partner of Trian Management, and therefore is in a position to determine the investment and voting decisions made by and on behalf of Trian SPV X. Accordingly, Mr. Garden and Trian Management may be deemed to indirectly beneficially own (as that term is defined in Rule 13d-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) the shares beneficially owned by Trian SPV X. 2. (FN 2, contd.) The Reporting Persons disclaim beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of its respective pecuniary interests therein and this report shall not be deemed an admission that the Reporting Persons are the beneficial owner of such securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose. Mr. Garden is a director of the Issuer. 3. Acquired at a price of $94.23 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director. 4. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock. 5. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director. Remarks:

Daniel R. Marx, Attorney-In-Fact for Edward P. Garden 01/04/2022 Daniel R. Marx, Attorney-In-Fact for Trian Fund Management, L.P. 01/04/2022 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v). ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549



STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP



Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response: 0.5 Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* DSOUZA FRANCISCO (Last) (First) (Middle) GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 5 NECCO STREET

(Street) BOSTON MA 02210 (City) (State) (Zip) 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner Officer (give title below) Other (specify below) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

01/03/2022 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 01/03/2022 A 889 (3) (3) Common Stock 889 $94.23 23,526 D

Explanation of Responses: 1. Acquired at a price of $94.23 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director. 2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock. 3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

Brandon Smith on behalf of Francisco D'Souza 01/03/2022 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v). ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.

I, Francisco D'Souza, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of Attorney for this purpose.

I am a Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Julia L. Chen and Kira R. Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally required by me.

Signed: /s/ Francisco D'Souza

Name: Francisco D'Souza

Date: November 14, 2021

SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549



STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP



Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response: 0.5 Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* HORTON THOMAS W (Last) (First) (Middle) GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 5 NECCO STREET

(Street) BOSTON MA 02210 (City) (State) (Zip) 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner Officer (give title below) Other (specify below) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

01/03/2022 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 01/03/2022 A 573 (3) (3) Common Stock 573 $94.23 10,340 D

Explanation of Responses: 1. Acquired at a price of $94.23 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director. 2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock. 3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

Brandon Smith on behalf of Thomas W. Horton 01/04/2022 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v). ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.

I, Thomas W. Horton, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of Attorney for this purpose.

I am a Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Julia L. Chen and Kira R. Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally required by me.

Signed: /s/ Thomas W. Horton

Name: Thomas W. Horton

Date: December 2, 2021

SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549



STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP



Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response: 0.5 Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* Carter Ashton B (Last) (First) (Middle) GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 5 NECCO STREET

(Street) BOSTON MA 02210 (City) (State) (Zip) 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner Officer (give title below) Other (specify below) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

01/03/2022 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 01/03/2022 A 493 (3) (3) Common Stock 493 $94.23 3,643 D

Explanation of Responses: 1. Acquired at a price of $94.23 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director. 2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock. 3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

Brandon Smith on behalf of Ashton B. Carter 01/04/2022 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v). ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.

I, Ashton B. Carter, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of Attorney for this purpose.

I am a Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Julia L. Chen and Kira R. Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally required by me.

Signed: /s/ Ashton B. Carter

Name: Ashton B. Carter

Date: December 17, 2021

SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549



STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP



Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response: 0.5 Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* Bazin Sebastien (Last) (First) (Middle) GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 5 NECCO STREET

(Street) BOSTON MA 02210 (City) (State) (Zip) 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner Officer (give title below) Other (specify below) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

01/03/2022 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 01/03/2022 A 822 (3) (3) Common Stock 822 $94.23 18,181 D

Explanation of Responses: 1. Acquired at a price of $94.23 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director. 2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock. 3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

Brandon Smith on behalf of Sebastien M. Bazin 01/04/2022 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v). ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Limited Power of Attorney for Section 16 Reporting Obligations.

I, Sebastien M. Bazin, hereby appoint GE to assist me in the preparation and filing of Section 16 reports, and execute the below Power of Attorney for this purpose.

I am a Director of General Electric Company (GE) and, until further written notice, I hereby individually authorize each of Brandon Smith, Julia L. Chen and Kira R. Schwartz, with full power of substitution to each, to sign on my behalf any Form 3, Form 4, Form 5, Form 144 or related form that I have filed or may file hereafter in connection with my direct or indirect beneficial ownership of GE securities, and to take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that in his or her opinion may be for the benefit of, in the best interest of, or legally required by me.

Signed: /s/ Sebastien M. Bazin

Name: Sebastien M. Bazin

Date: December 2, 2021

