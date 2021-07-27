Company General Electric Company
ISIN US3696041033
Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE
Headline Doc re: GE files Form 10-Q
July 27, 2021
On July 27, 2021, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to RNS. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6328G_1-2021-7-27.pdf
CONTACT: GE
Mary Kate Mullaney
+001 202.304.6514
[email protected]