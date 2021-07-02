Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY company press release from 02/07/2021

  02/07/2021 - 08:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
 
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
       

 

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
TISCH JAMES S
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET
 
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02210
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
 		 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
07/01/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
 

 

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     

 

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares        
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 07/01/2021   A   5,316   (3) (3) Common Stock 5,316 $13.4 201,594 D  

 

Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $13.40 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

 

  Brandon Smith on behalf of James S. Tisch 07/01/2021
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
 
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
       

 

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Seidman Leslie
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET
 
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02210
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
 		 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
07/01/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
 

 

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     

 

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares        
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 07/01/2021   A   3,469   (3) (3) Common Stock 3,469 $13.4 97,095 D  

 

Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $13.40 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

 

  Brandon Smith on behalf of Leslie F. Seidman 07/01/2021
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
 
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
       

 

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Reynolds Paula Rosput
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET
 
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02210
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
 		 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
07/01/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
 

 

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     

 

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares        
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 07/01/2021   A   4,374   (3) (3) Common Stock 4,374 $13.4 59,017 D  

 

Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $13.40 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

 

  Brandon Smith on behalf of Paula Rosput Reynolds 07/01/2021
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
 
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
       

 

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
LESJAK CATHERINE A
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET
 
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02210
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
 		 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
07/01/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
 

 

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     

 

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares        
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 07/01/2021   A   3,581   (3) (3) Common Stock 3,581 $13.4 48,519 D  

 

Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $13.40 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

 

  Brandon Smith on behalf of Catherine A. Lesjak 07/01/2021
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
 
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
       

 

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET
 
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02210
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
 		 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
07/01/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
 

 

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     

 

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares        
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 07/01/2021   A   3,190   (3) (3) Common Stock 3,190 $13.4 80,792 D  

 

Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $13.40 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

 

  Brandon Smith on behalf of Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey 07/01/2021
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
 
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
       

 

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
HORTON THOMAS W
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET
 
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02210
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
 		 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
07/01/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
 

 

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     

 

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares        
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 07/01/2021   A   4,029   (3) (3) Common Stock 4,029 $13.4 73,815 D  

 

Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $13.40 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

 

  Brandon Smith on behalf of Thomas W. Horton 07/01/2021
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
 
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
       

 

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
DSOUZA FRANCISCO
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET
 
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02210
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
 		 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
07/01/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
 

 

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     

 

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares        
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 07/01/2021   A   6,249   (3) (3) Common Stock 6,249 $13.4 174,311 D  

 

Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $13.40 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

 

  Brandon Smith on behalf of Francisco D'Souza 07/01/2021
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
 
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
       

 

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Carter Ashton B
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET
 
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02210
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
 		 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
07/01/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
 

 

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     

 

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares        
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 07/01/2021   A   3,469   (3) (3) Common Stock 3,469 $13.4 21,539 D  

 

Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $13.40 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

 

  Brandon Smith on behalf of Ashton B. Carter 07/01/2021
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
 
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
       

 

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Bazin Sebastien
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
5 NECCO STREET
 
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02210
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
 		 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
07/01/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
  Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
 

 

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
                     

 

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares        
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1) (2) 07/01/2021   A   5,782   (3) (3) Common Stock 5,782 $13.4 132,629 D  

 

Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquired at a price of $13.40 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

 

  Brandon Smith on behalf of Sebastien M. Bazin 07/01/2021
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
 
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
       

 

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
GARDEN EDWARD P
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
223 SUNSET AVENUE
SUITE 223
 
(Street)
PALM BEACH FL 33480
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
 		 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]		 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director   10% Owner
  Officer (give title below)   Other (specify below)
 
 
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
07/01/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
  Form filed by One Reporting Person
X Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
 

 

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common stock, par value $0.06 per share               32,131,316 I Please see explanation below(1)(2)

 

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares        
Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(3) (4) 07/01/2021   A   3,357   (5) (5) Common Stock 3,357 $13.4 70,156 D  

 

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
GARDEN EDWARD P
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
223 SUNSET AVENUE
SUITE 223
 
(Street)
PALM BEACH FL 33480
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
 
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P.
 
(Last) (First) (Middle)
 
280 PARK AVENUE, 41ST FLOOR
 
 
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10017
 
(City) (State) (Zip)
 

 

Explanation of Responses:
1. Trian Fund Management, L.P. ("Trian Management") serves as the management company for Trian SPV (Sub) X, L.P. ("Trian SPV X") and as such determines the investment and voting decisions of Trian SPV X with respect to the shares of the Issuer held by Trian SPV X. Mr. Garden is a member of Trian Fund Management GP, LLC, which is the general partner of Trian Management, and therefore is in a position to determine the investment and voting decisions made by and on behalf of Trian SPV X. Accordingly, Mr. Garden and Trian Management may be deemed to indirectly beneficially own (as that term is defined in Rule 13d-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) the shares beneficially owned by Trian SPV X.
2. (FN 1, contd.) The Reporting Persons disclaim beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of its respective pecuniary interests therein and this report shall not be deemed an admission that the Reporting Persons are the beneficial owner of such securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose. Mr. Garden is a director of the Issuer.
3. Acquired at a price of $13.40 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
4. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
5. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
Remarks:
 

 

  Stacey L. Sayetta, Attorney-In-Fact for Edward P. Garden 07/01/2021
  Stacey L. Sayetta, Attorney-In-Fact for Trian Fund Management, L.P. 07/01/2021
  ** Signature of Reporting Person Date
  Original Source: GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY