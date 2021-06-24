Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K

Company General Electric Company

ISIN US3696041033

Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE

Headline Doc re: GE files Form 8-K

June 24, 2021

On June 24, 2021, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to RNS. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0527D_1-2021-6-24.pdf

CONTACT: GE
Mary Kate Mullaney
+001 202.304.6514
[email protected]

