  GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY company press release from 18/06/2021

  18/06/2021 - 15:30

June 18, 2021

On June 18, 2021, General Electric Company (the "Company") issued a press release announcing the effective date of the Company's reverse stock split. It will be available on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/news/press-releases/ge-announces-effective-date-for-reverse-stock-split.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4342C_1-2021-6-18.pdf

