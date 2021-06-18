18/06/2021 - 15:30

Company General Electric Company

ISIN US3696041033

Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE

Headline Non Regulatory GE Issues Press Release

June 18, 2021

On June 18, 2021, General Electric Company (the "Company") issued a press release announcing the effective date of the Company's reverse stock split. It will be available on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/news/press-releases/ge-announces-effective-date-for-reverse-stock-split.

