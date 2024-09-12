12/09/2024 - 18:00

Serge Bitboul increases his stake in GECI International and reaffirms his commitment to the Group's development

The Board of Directors of GECI International (the “Company”), at its meeting on September 9, 2024, following the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, unanimously decided to renew the appointment of Mr. Serge Bitboul as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the full term of his office, thus combining the roles of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

As the founder and a key player in the Group, Mr. Serge Bitboul reaffirms his strong commitment to the development of GECI International and the continuation of its growth and innovation strategy in the Digital and Technology sectors. This commitment is demonstrated by his increased stake in the Company's capital, following the exercise of all his share subscription warrants (BSA 1 ), converted into shares at an exercise price of €3.32 per share (see the April 5, 2024 press release on the outcome of the OBSA Offer).

As of September 3, 2024, Mr. Serge Bitboul directly or indirectly holds 22.68% of the share capital, representing 24.01% of the voting rights. This increase in ownership reflects his confidence in GECI International's potential and his determination to lead the Group to new successes in its strategic areas, particularly in High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Smart Cities.

Serge Bitboul expressed his optimism about GECI International's future: “The HPC, Artificial Intelligence, and Cloud markets, as well as those of Smart Cities, are vast. I am convinced of GECI International's immense potential. With our teams, our partners, and our deep knowledge of international markets, our ambition is to play a leading role in these fast-growing sectors. My personal investment and long-term vision are focused on ensuring the Group's success in an ever-evolving technological landscape."

