12/09/2022 - 18:00

The Brazilian subsidiary, AS+ Do Brasil, continues its expansion and wins a major new contract with Ericsson, after listings obtained with Huawei and ZTE in 2020 and 2021.

The GECI International Group, the Digital and Technology specialist, is announcing a new commercial success for its subsidiary AS+ Do Brasil, which has just won a significant new contract with Ericsson, one of the world's leading suppliers of telecoms infrastructure and one of the largest OEMs for 4G and 5G deployments in Brazil.

This contract represents estimated revenue of between 7 and 10 million Brazilian reals over 2 years (between 1.4 and 2 million euros), i.e. more than 13% of the subsidiary's annual revenue. It concerns the installation and the commissioning of a 4G and 5G wireless networks infrastructure with a view to improving the availability of high-speed internet access in Brazil.

This success confirms the strong Group's positions in Brazil to seize the major potential linked to the installation of full fleets of telecommunications equipment or the extension of network coverage

After the listings with Huawei and ZTE obtained over the last two years, this latest listing demonstrates the AS+ Do Brasil subsidiary's ability to establish itself as a leading partner for the deployment of new digital technologies thanks to its technical expertise, its comprehensive transversal offering, its strong international partners and its close links with its clients.

This success also validates the new strategic positioning of the subsidiary and the evolution of its business model with the expansion of its range of network equipment installations, now including logistics.

With its teams of around 250 professionals, AS+Do Brasil is one of the largest operators in Brazil in this field and plans in the short term to expand its offer to new markets, such as smart equipment for smart cities.

This new commercial success in telecommunications is part of a context of intense relaunch and metamorphosis of the GECI International Group to address new high-potential markets and support profitable growth.

ABOUT GECI INTERNATIONAL

__________

“Smart Solutions for a Smart World”

GECI International, driven by Innovation since its inception in 1980 and combining Technology and Digital, offers cutting-edge digital solutions and technology consulting services for major players in the Industry, Finance, Research, Services and Telecoms sectors.

GECI International is also deploying a new entrepreneurial dynamic with the development of new offerings and new smart products serving “smart cities”, thanks to an ecosystem of technological partnerships, commercial alliances, and highly qualified skills on a global scale.

GECI International is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market. ISIN (shares): FR0000079634 – ALGEC.

CONTACTS

__________

GECI International - Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 46 12 00 00 / relation.investisseurs@geci.net

CALYPTUS - Cyril Combe

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 / geci@calyptus.net