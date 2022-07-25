25/07/2022 - 08:00

GECI INTERNATIONAL RAMPS UP ITS DEVELOPMENT IN BRAZIL

LATEST COMMERCIAL SUCCESS AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE BRAZILIAN

SUBSIDIARY'S BUSINESS MODEL

The GECI International Group, the Digital and Technology specialist, is announcing the success of its subsidiary AS+ Do Brasil, which has won a major contract with ZTE, a global supplier of telecommunications equipment, network solutions and mobile devices.

This contract represents a revenue of 5.5 million Brazilian reals (approximately €1 million), i.e. more than 20% of the subsidiary's annual revenue. It concerns the supply, installation and commissioning of a fixed network infrastructure and IP equipment with a view to improving the availability of high-speed internet access. This contract will start to be rolled out immediately and cover the installation of more than 1,000 IP devices throughout Brazil. This renewable one-year contract is demonstrating the subsidiary's ability to establish itself as a leading partner for the deployment of new digital technologies.

This latest commercial success confirms the Group's robust positions in Brazil, where it is recording strong sales growth (+80% during FY 2021-22).

With a 5G development plan and priority investments totaling several billion euros, Brazil is one of the first countries in Latin America to deploy large-scale telecommunications infrastructures. From industrial and agricultural surveillance drones to remote medicine and smart cities, 5G and high-speed access are opening up new areas for using the internet with the development of new wireless technologies.

Considering the major potential linked to the installation of full fleets of telecommunications equipment or the extension of network coverage, AS+ Do Brasil has since the start of the year extended its range of network equipment installations (3G, 4G, 5G) by opening up to a more complete offer of equipment installations, including logistics and fixed networks (IP, DWDM, GPON, etc.).

With its teams of around 250 professionals, AS+Do Brasil is one of the largest operators in Brazil and plans to address new markets over the medium term, such as smart equipment for smart cities.

AS+ Do Brasil is now effectively positioned to meet the needs of an increasingly digital and technological society, and this extended range of solutions, driving growth, will enable it to strengthen its position as a specialist and market leader in Brazil for communications solutions thanks to its technical expertise, its comprehensive transversal offering, its strong international partners and its close links with its clients.

ABOUT GECI INTERNATIONAL

__________

“Smart Solutions for a Smart World”

Founded in 1980, GECI International is a specialist Digital and Technology group. From the outset, GECI International has innovated alongside major industrial and service companies and provided smart services, solutions and products for its clients, from key accounts to SMEs and startups. With its network of technological partners and expert capabilities worldwide, the Group offers integrated and competitive solutions for Finance, Services, Industry and Research. GECI International is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market. ISIN (shares): FR0000079634 – ALGEC.

CONTACTS

__________

GECI International - Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 46 12 00 00 / [email protected]

CALYPTUS - Cyril Combe

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 / [email protected]