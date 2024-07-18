18/07/2024 - 18:15

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 – FGA), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, today announces a change to its CSR governance. The Board of Directors decided at its 18 July 2024 meeting to appoint Anne Tauby as a director tasked with helping the Board keep track of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) matters.

CSR CENTRAL TO THE PILOT 28 STRATEGY

The new PILOT 28 plan places Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the core of FIGEAC AÉRO's development strategy, aligning it with the aerospace industry's long-term trajectory towards zero-carbon aviation by 2050.

PILOT 28 is thus both a profitable and a sustainable growth strategy. PILOT 28 not only seeks to consolidate FIGEAC AÉRO's leadership in its markets and accelerate its deleveraging process, it also sets firm CSR ambitions out to 2028. In the short to medium term, this involves decarbonising the Group's production and procurement processes; longer term, it will include participating actively in efforts to design and build the next generation of environmentally friendly commercial aircraft.

A REINFORCED CSR GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE

FIGEAC AÉRO's Board of Directors has appointed Anne Tauby as CSR director in its drive to fulfil these sustainability ambitions, thereby embedding the concept of corporate responsibility within the Board itself. As a Group director since May 2022 and a Tikehau Capital representative, Anne Tauby's expertise will prove essential in steering and coordinating the Group's commitment to CSR.

Her new role will reinforce and round off the Group's governance structure in an initiative that began with the appointment of Franck Porier to the Executive Committee as Head of CSR in October 2023 followed by the creation of a steering committee. The CSR strategy has thus been defined, validated and rolled out at the local level by the General Manager Committee supported by a network of CSR ambassadors.

The new governance structure is helping to onboard and align all the Group's staff, from operational to strategic, in keeping with its sustainability objectives. It also adds to the Group's capabilities ahead of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) effective from the 2024/25 financial year.

About FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €397.2 million in the year to 31 March 2024.