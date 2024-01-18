18/01/2024 - 17:45

Buy rating

Target price of €7.0, pointing to 23.2% upside potential

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 – FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that Kepler Cheuvreux, a top-tier independent European financial services firm, has initiated coverage of its stock.

Kepler Cheuvreux has begun covering the FIGEAC AÉRO stock with a Buy rating and €7.0 target price in its initiation of coverage report entitled “Get on board” published on 18 January 2024; this target price points to 23.2% upside potential relative to the closing price on 17 January 2024.

The financial research published today can be found in the “Research Hub Public Access” section of the www.keplercheuvreux.com website.

FIGEAC AÉRO's stock is also covered by Gilbert Dupont (Société Générale), ODDO BHF and TP ICAP Midcap.

About Figeac Aéro

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €341.6 million in the year to 31 March 2023.