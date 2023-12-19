19/12/2023 - 18:00

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 – FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, has today set a new date for announcing its PILOT 28 strategic plan, which will be unveiled on 9 January 2024 after trading, instead of on 11 January after trading.

FIGEAC AÉRO will unveil its new strategic ambitions for 2028 on 9 January 2024. The pillars of this bold new business plan, PILOT 28, will be based on the following guiding themes:

Consolidation and development of the Group's leadership, mainly by gaining market share in the commercial aerospace segment, where FIGEAC AÉRO operates from a position of strength, and by expanding more intensively in other segments, where the Group is well placed to capture a whole range of growth opportunities;

Accelerated deleveraging, by further boosting cash generation and taking initiatives to transform and optimise the Group's business model;

Active participation in the emergence of a zero-carbon aviation industry, by building on the Group's reinforced approach to CSR and innovation.

Upcoming events (after trading)

9 January 2024: release of the new strategic plan, PILOT 28

10 January 2024: analyst / investor presentation at 10am

31 January 2024: revenue for the 3rd quarter of FY 2023/24

About FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €341.6 million in the year to 31st March 2023.