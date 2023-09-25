25/09/2023 - 18:00

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 – FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces the appointment of Pierre Albert as Director of Operations for North America and Diversification Activities effective from 18 September 2023.

Pierre Albert is responsible for managing and supervising the development of the Group's North American subsidiaries - namely its facilities in Wichita (USA) and Chihuahua (Mexico) - and for the subsidiaries that make up its Diversification Activities division (MTI, Tofer and Mecabrive). He will also pursue ongoing efforts to improve operating performances at these facilities, especially at the Mexican site which has recently been rescaled. He reports to Thomas Girard, FIGEAC AÉRO's Chief Operating Officer.

Pierre Albert is an engineer by training and very much an aerospace man, with a deeply ingrained industrial culture and 17 years of experience specialising first in quality control and later in site management. His professional background has included stints at major industrial groups such as Technip, Aubert & Duval and Kuehne & Nagel Aerospace & Industry. Pierre Albert is joiningFIGEAC AÉRO from Rossi Aéro (part of the Mécachrome group), where he was Director of Operations.

Thomas Girard, FIGEAC AÉRO's Chief Operating Officer made the following statement: “I am delighted to welcome Pierre Albert to the Group. He has proved ability to lead development and performance improvement operations in an industrial setting, and such skills will contribute actively to achieving the Group its objectives”.

Pierre Albert, Director of Operations for North America and Diversification Activities, added: “I am immensely proud to be joining the FIGEAC AÉRO Group at what is a pivotal moment for the company and the aerospace industry. I shall channel my experience and passion for the industry into spurring the Group's teams, on whom I will rely to further solidify the Group's industrial excellence”.

This appointment forms part of the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's drive to continue reinforcing its organisational structures in an effort to improve its operational performance, which is a central pillar of its Route 25 business plan.

Upcoming events

29 September 2023: 2023 Annual General Meeting

13 November 2023: revenue for the 1st half of FY 2023/24 (after trading)

About FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €341.6 million in the year to 31st March 2023.