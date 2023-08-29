29/08/2023 - 18:00

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 – FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, has today announced the appointment of Thomas Girard, Commercial Director since 2019, to the position of Chief Operating Officer, replacing Didier Roux who is leaving the Group effective September 1, 2023.

He is to replace Didier Roux, who, after 24 years with FIGEAC AÉRO, will be leaving the Group on the same date to pursue new professional objectives.

Thomas Girard's appointment is part of the Group's decision to reinforce the integration of its purchasing, industrial and commercial functions under a single supervisor, so as to provide it with all the operational leverage needed to meet the challenges of the current inflation and supply tensions.

Thomas Girard benefits from an in-depth knowledge of the Group, having joined it over 18 years ago. His in-house trajectory also allowed him to lead Group Purchasing and then Sales, placing him at the heart of FIGEAC AÉRO's relations with its strategic suppliers and major OEMs - a thorough understanding of the aeronautical ecosystem that is particularly critical in the current context.

Jean-Claude Maillard, Chairman and CEO of Groupe FIGEAC AÉRO, comments: "Both personally and on behalf of the Group as a whole, I would like to thank Didier for his unwavering commitment over his many years with the company, and for the past 4 years at my side as COO. He has made a major contribution to the structuring of the Group, both in periods of strong growth and during the health crisis. Didier is a recognized aerospace professional, and I wish him all the best in his new endeavors.

Faced with a current context as buoyant as it is demanding, I have every confidence in Thomas. With the support of a strong team of managers, I'm convinced that he will be able to pursue the company's development while remaining true to our DNA of industrial excellence and continue to serve the major aerospace players."

With this appointment ratified by the Board of Directors, FIGEAC AÉRO reaffirms its strategic orientations of profitable and disciplined growth - namely, a return to pre-crisis revenue levels, accompanied by increased profitability and control of CAPEX and working capital requirements.

Upcoming events

6 September 2023: revenue for the 1 st quarter of FY 2023/24 (after trading)

quarter of FY 2023/24 (after trading) 29 September 2023: Annual General Meeting 2023

13 November 2023: revenue for the 1st half of FY 2023/24 (after trading)

About Figeac Aéro

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €341.6m in the year to 31st March 2023.