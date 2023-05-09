09/05/2023 - 18:00

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 – FGA FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, today announced its subsidiary in China, Nanshan Figeac Aero Industry Co. Ltd has achieved AS9100 certification, specific to the aerospace industry. Now fully operational this industrial unit is ready to launch its first production runs.

As a reminder, Nanshan Figeac Aero Industry is the joint venture (JV) resulting from the 50/50 merger between Shandong Nanshan Aluminum, a major player in the production of high value-added aluminum, and FIGEAC AéRO, a specialist in the industrialization of critical parts and sub-assemblies for the aerospace sector.

As an integrated player featuring significant synergies, the JV is at the heart of the structuring of the Chinese aerospace value chain. Furthermore, benefiting from close proximity with both local players and global OEM with a presence in China, Nanshan Figeac Aero Industry has a particularly competitive offer in terms of costs, lead times and carbon impact.

The joint venture is thus ideally positioned to capture the growth opportunities related to the strong development expected in the Asian and Chinese aerospace market - air traffic in the latter is expected to grow by 5.3% per year over the next 20 years, implying a demand for more than 8,400 aircraft, i.e. more than 20% of the world market over this period[1].

Obtained in April 2023, AS9100 certification (EN9100 in Europe), a quality and risk management standard specific to the aerospace industry, is a key mandatory step in order to be able to manufacture mass-produced aircraft parts. This comes after the JV partners have capitalized on the Covid period to continue structuring the business, both in terms of qualification by high-potential customers, and in terms of the installation and start-up of a 2,500m² industrial tool dedicated to small-size aluminum parts, ready to respond to the first orders.

In this context, Nanshan Figeac Aero Industry was inaugurated last week with the presence of the entire Chinese aerospace ecosystem, including major global players such as Airbus, Boeing and Collins Aerospace, key Chinese players such as AVIC, SACI[2] and COMAC, as well as local government representatives.

Richard Kolhmann, Managing Director of the JV confirmed: "I am particularly proud of this certification, which was a key step in our development. Since the creation of the joint venture at the end of 2018, and during the pandemic years, our teams have worked tirelessly to build a structuring player in the Chinese aerospace industry. The resounding success of the inauguration is for us further evidence of the strong appetite of the market for a specialized, integrated, locally-based player."

With many ongoing advanced discussions, and plans already in place to develop industrial capacity, particularly for large-size aluminum parts, FIGEAC aéro and its partner Shandong Nanshan Aluminum have a major advantage in becoming a leader in this fast-growing aerospace market.

[1] Source: Airbus, April 2023

[2] SAC Commercial Aircraft International Ltd