06/04/2023 - 18:00

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 – FGA FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, has published its financial publication schedule for the financial year 2023/24 (ended 31 March 2024).

Publications are to be released after the Euronext Paris market closing.

- 24 May 2023: Full-year revenue 2022/23 - 4 July 2023: Full-year results 2022/23 - 6 September 2023: First quarter revenue 2023/24 - 13 November 2023: Half-year and second quarter revenue 2023/24 - 12 December 2023: Half-year results 2023/24 - 31 January 2024: Third quarter revenue 2023/24



This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

ABOUT FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal

structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco,

Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €281.9 million in the financial year to March 31, 2022.