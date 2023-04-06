FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 – FGA FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, has published its financial publication schedule for the financial year 2023/24 (ended 31 March 2024).
Publications are to be released after the Euronext Paris market closing.
|- 24 May 2023:
|Full-year revenue 2022/23
|- 4 July 2023:
|Full-year results 2022/23
|- 6 September 2023:
|First quarter revenue 2023/24
|- 13 November 2023:
|Half-year and second quarter revenue 2023/24
|- 12 December 2023:
|Half-year results 2023/24
|- 31 January 2024:
|Third quarter revenue 2023/24
This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.
ABOUT FIGEAC AÉRO
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal
structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco,
Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €281.9 million in the financial year to March 31, 2022.
