The FIGEAC AÉRO Group (ticker: FGA), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that it has finalised all the disposals and acquisitions involved in the redeployment of its Mexican production facilities.

As per the press release issued on 20 June 2022, the Group was able over the summer to complete the acquisition of the industrial assets previously owned by US company Kaman Aerospace Group Inc. in the Mexican state of Chihuahua. This production facility specialises in manufacturing complex sheet metal parts for the civil and military aviation segments, machining profiled parts, and assembling aerospace sub-assemblies.

The acquisition comes with a services contract signed with Kaman Aerospace Group Inc. to provide assistance during the 6-month transition period as well as an outsourcing contract to produce parts for some of Kaman Aerospace Group Inc.'s markets.

In keeping with the new site's development plan, the workloads involved in the contracts that were kept on under the disposal of the Hermosillo plant assets have begun being transferred, with certain production processes starting up again on-site. This new facility will gradually replace the one located at Hermosillo. It will also enable the Group to double its complex sheet metal manufacturing capacity in North America, in accordance with its growth targets for the region.

In the meantime, FIGEAC AÉRO has today completed the sale of its Hermosillo (Mexico) manufacturing site to Latécoère. The company already plans to allocate some of the net proceeds from this disposal to starting up a mechanical parts machining unit in Chihuahua so that it can effectively meet the needs of its North American clients.

FIGEAC AÉRO is thus making progress on its medium-term business plan, which is partly based on building up an optimum industrial footprint with pre-established industrial processes for the Group's France and Best Cost facilities, the ramp-up of its Best Cost facilities (in Tunisia, Morocco and Mexico), and increased automation based on the Industry 4.0 model.

This redeployment forms part of the Group's Route 25 plan and will bring it closer to meeting its FY 2024/25 targets, which are as follows:

revenue between €400m and €430m,

current EBITDA[1] between €67m and €73m,

free cash-flows[2] in positive territory at between €20m and €28m,

a reduction in net financial debt[3] to between €280m and €300m.

In accordance with the terms of the agreement on the Financial Restructuring, Jean-Claude Maillard will proceed in the next few days with the sale of 892,857 existing shares of the Company to Ace Aéro Partenaires at a price of €5.60 per share.

ABOUT FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €282 million in the financial year to March 31, 2022.

Appendice 1 – Shareholding structure subsequent to the sale of existing shares in the Company by Jean-Claude Maillard to Ace Aéro Partenaires

Non-diluted basis Diluted basis Shareholders Before sale to Ace Aéro Patenaires After sale to Ace Aero Patenaires After the conversion of all the ORNANEs as modified under the terms of the Financial Restructuring Share capital Share capital (%) Voting rights Voting rights (%) Share capital Share capital (%) Voting rights Voting rights (%) Share capital Share capital (%) Voting rights Voting rights (%) SC MAILLARD ET FILS 12,496,000 30.19% 24,992,000 38.91% 12,496,000 30.19% 24,992,000 39.46% 12,496,000 24.78% 24,992,000 34.53% J.C. MAILLARD 10,694,920 25.84% 21,288,010 33.14% 9,802,063 23.68% 19,502,296 30.79% 9,802,063 19.44% 19,502,296 26.95% Maillard family sub-total 23,190,920 56.03% 46,280,010 72.05% 22,298,063 53.87% 44,494,296 70.25% 22,298,063 44.22% 44,494,296 61.48% Ace Aéro Partenaires 10,357,143 25.02% 10,357,143 16.12% 11,250,000 27.18% 11,250,000 17.76% 11,250,000 22.31% 11,250,000 15.55% Concert between the Maillard family and Ace Aéro Partenaires 33,548,063 81.05% 56,637,153 88.18% 33,548,063 81.05% 55,744,296 88.01% 33,548,063 66.53% 55,744,296 77.03% Other registered shares 221,311 0.53% 422,313 0.66% 221,311 0.53% 422,313 0.67% 221,311 0.44% 422,313 0.58% Treasury shares 452,704 1.09% 0 0.00% 452,704 1.09% 0 0.00% 452,704 0.90% 0 0.00% Free float 7,170,966 17.32% 7,170,966 11.16% 7,170,966 17.32% 7,170,966 11.32% 7,170,966 14.22% 7,170,966 9.91% Conversion of ORNANEs 9,030,774 17.91% 9,030,774 12.48% Total 41,393,044 100.00% 64,230,432 100.00% 41,393,044 100.00% 63,337,575 100.00% 50,423,818 100.00% 72,368,349 100.00%

[1] Current operating income + depreciation and amortisation + net provisions - before the breakdown of R&D expenses capitalised by the Group by type

[2] Before financing operations

[3] Excluding financial liabilities not bearing interest