Capital increase totalling €53.5 million reserved to Ace Aéro Partenaires, a Tikehau Ace Capital affiliate, following the Commercial Court of Toulouse's approval on June 9 th , 2022 of the conciliation procedure agreed with the creditor banks;

All the transactions involved in the Company's financial restructuring plan are expected to be completed on June 20th, 2022.

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group (ticker: FGA) (the “Company”), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that in accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreed financial restructuring plan announced on April 5th, 2022 and following the Commercial Court of Toulouse's approval of the conciliation procedure in a ruling issued on June 9th, 2022, it will be implementing a capital increase without preferential subscription rights reserved to Ace Aéro Partenaires, a Tikehau Ace Capital affiliate, totalling €53,499,997.60 share premium included (of which a nominal value of €1,146,428.52 and a share premium of €52,353,569.08) by issuing 9,553,571 new shares at a unit price of €5.60, of which a par value of €0.12 and a share premium of €5.48 per share. It is reminded that the capital increase reserved to Ace Aéro Partenaires, a Tikehau Ace Capital affiliate, was the subject of a recovery prospectus approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (France's financial markets regulator) on May 10th, 2022 under number 22-140.

The settlement-delivery of the 9,553,571 new shares issued for the purpose of the capital increase reserved to Ace Aéro Partenaires and the sale of 803,572 existing shares in the Company by Mr Jean-Claude Maillard to Ace Aéro Partenaires will take place concurrently on June 20th, 2022, the date on which all the transactions involved in the Company's financial restructuring plan will be completed, also including the effective application of the terms and conditions governing the ORNANEs (bonds redeemable into cash and/or new and/or existing shares) as amended, the partial redemption of 777,605 ORNANEs as announced by the Company on May 9th, 2022 for a total nominal amount of €20 million, the bond issue reserved to Ace Aéro Partenaires for a nominal amount of €10 million, the effective application of the agreed rescheduling of the Company's main bank loans up to 2028, and the provision of a €66 million “PGE Aéro” (state-guaranteed loan allocated to aerospace firms).

Subsequent to the capital increase reserved to Ace Aéro Partenaires and the sale of existing shares in the Company by Mr Jean-Claude Maillard to Ace Aéro Partenaires, the Company's ownership structure will be as follows:

Shareholders Before Ace Aéro Partenaires' entry

into the share capital After Ace Aéro Partenaires' entry

into the share capital Share capital Share capital (%) Voting rights Voting rights (%) Share capital Share capital (%) Voting rights Voting rights (%) SC MAILLARD ET FILS 12,496,000 39.25% 24,992,000 45.14% 12,496,000 30.19% 24,992,000 38.98% J.C. MAILLARD 11,498,492 36.11% 22,895,154 41.35% 10,694,920 25.84% 21,288,010 33.20% Maillard family

sub-total 23,994,492 75.36% 47,887,154 86.49% 23,190,920 56.03% 46,280,010 72.18% Ace Aéro Partenaires 10,357,143 25.02% 10,357,143 16.15% Concerted agreement between the Maillard family and Ace Aéro Partenaires 33,548,063 81.05% 56,637,153 88.33% Employees 70,712 0.22% 141,229 0.26% 70,712 0.17% 141,229 0.22% Other registered shares 154,890 0.49% 284,402 0.51% 154,890 0.37% 284,402 0.44% Treasury shares 562,608 1.77% 0 0.00% 562,608 1.36% 0 0.00% Free float 7,056,771 22.16% 7,056,771 12.74% 7,056,771 17.05% 7,056,771 11.01% Total 31,839,473 100.00% 55,369,556 100.00% 41,393,044 100.00% 64,119,555 100.00%



The Company has asked Euronext to halt the trading of its ordinary shares (FR0011665280), effective from today's market closing until further communication is released.

