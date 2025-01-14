14/01/2025 - 18:00

Libourne - January 14, 2025 - Fermentalg (Euronext Growth / ALGAE) announces record annual sales for 2024[1] and confirms its growth trajectory to reach profitability by 2026.

Sales multiplied by almost 3 in 1 year

Fermentalg closed a record 2024 financial year in terms of sales, with sales of €11.5 million, significantly higher than those of 2023 (€4 million) and the target set at the beginning of last year (€10 million). This performance is all the more remarkable given that Fermentalg had to deal with order cancellations and deferrals from two major customers at the end of the year, which should have enabled it to significantly exceed the target revised upwards during the year (€12 million).

Expanding into new market segments

One of the major challenges of the new commercial roadmap, launched at the end of 2023[2], was Fermentalg's entry into new market segments for nutritional lipids. This long-term strategy (sales cycles of around 18 months) is already bearing fruit, with the first significant orders in infant nutrition (12% of 2024 sales) and the first referencing in animal nutrition (7%). Initial contacts have also been made in aquaculture.

A confirmed growth ambition in the short and medium term

This conquest of new segments will be a major driver of growth in 2025 and beyond.

In early February, Fermentalg will detail its action plan for 2025, which will combine the continued acceleration of sales in nutritional lipids, the start-up of commercial activity in natural food colorants, and the continued development of new growth drivers stemming from R&D programs.

The coming year should consolidate the trajectory towards achieving the sales target of at least €25m by 2026.

Next publication: annual results 2024,

March 20, 2025 (after market close)

About Fermentalg

An expert in the research and bioindustrial exploitation of microalgae, Fermentalg aims to offer sustainable solutions and innovative products that contribute to the development of healthy, natural and high-performance products. Our business: the development, production and marketing of sustainable solutions and active ingredients derived from microalgae, for nutrition, health and the environment. Nutritional lipids, alternative proteins, natural food colorings and innovative environmental solutions make up our company's current and future offering. Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and are PEA-PME eligible. It has received an Exemplary rating (90/100) from EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a rating agency specializing in the ESG performance of SMEs listed on European markets, in favor of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For further information: www.fermentalg.com

[1] Unaudited

[2] Cf. press release dated December 19, 2023 "New strategic plan 2024 - 2026 and major industrial partnership // Accelerating towards a profitable and sustainable growth model".