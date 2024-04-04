04/04/2024 - 10:00

Libourne - April 3, 2024 - Fermentalg, the French leader in microalgae listed on Euronext (FALG), today unveils its 2023 annual results[1] .

Pierre Josselin, Chief Executive Officer of Fermentalg, comments: "In 2023, we were hit by soaring energy and raw materials prices and rising interest rates, but also by short-term commercial difficulties linked to the reduction in purchases by two major customers.

We are approaching 2024 with much greater confidence. The new strategic plan deployed since the end of 2023 is beginning to bear fruit, as demonstrated by our quarterly sales figures published today, which are well ahead of schedule.

This confirms that our technology, our products and our organization are now perfectly aligned to take advantage of the major underlying trends in favor of solutions for healthy, sustainable food, the protection of marine resources and the fight against climate change."



Income statement analysis

(in K€) 2022 2023 Net Sales 7 648 4 058 Operating income before share-based payments and non-current items -8 665 -10 907 Operating income after share-based payments and non-current items -9 030 -11 808 Cost of net financial debt -424 -188 Other financial income and expense 39 -1 277 Share in net income of associates -459 -875 Net income -9 874 -14 148

As already announced, sales for 2023, at €4.1 million, were down 47% on the previous year. In addition to the economic slowdown affecting consumption, particularly in the nutraceuticals segment, Fermentalg was penalized by two major customers who significantly reduced or completely cancelled their purchases.

This context explains the increase in inventories during the year, which led the Company to write down part of them, with an accounting impact of -2.0 M€ for the year. The net inventory of €6.8 million is due to be sold in 2024, with the resumption of commercial activity.

At the same time, the gradual increase in industrial productivity during the year offset the continued high level of energy and glucose prices. Total R&D costs fell by 28% to €5.6 million in 2023, reflecting the completion of industrialization of the acid-stable blue pigment of natural origin. After taking into account capitalized costs and amortization, the net expense amounted to €4.4 million, or 8% less than in 2022.

Operating income for the year, before share-based payments and non-recurring items, came to -10.9 M€, compared with -8.7 M€ a year earlier. After non-recurring items (transfer of industrial production to new partner HuveNutra and depreciation of obsolete equipment), operating income came to -11.8 M€, and to -9.8 M€ excluding inventory write-downs, compared with -9.0 M€ for FY 2022.

Financial expenses were heavily impacted by the calculation of the fair value under IFRS of the convertible bonds issued in 2023 (accounting impact of -1.2 M€ with no cash impact), against a backdrop of volatile share prices. After taking into account the Group's share in the earnings of CarbonWorks, a subsidiary dedicated to the development of CO 2 circular economy solutions, whose operational ramp-up is weighing on results in the short term (€ -0.9 million versus € -0.5 million a year earlier), net income came to € -14.1 million (versus € -9.9 million in 2022).

Analysis of financial structure

(in K€) 21/12/2022 21/12/2023 Shareholders' equity 41 980 30 846 Non-current borrowings 10 187 13 973 Current borrowings 831 1 381 Cash and cash equivalents 15 902 11 162

As of December 31, 2023, Fermentalg had gross cash of €11.2 million (€15.9 million at end 2022) and shareholders' equity of €30.8 million.

The €6.3 million bond issue in March 2023 covered a large part of the company's needs in terms of operations (-€8.7 million) and capital expenditure (-€1.8 million), mainly in R&D.

Financial debt, amounting to €15.4m gross at year-end compared with €11.0m a year earlier, consists of repayable advances (€6.4m), the convertible bond held by the Givaudan group (€3.6m) and, for the balance, the portion of the above-mentioned bonds not yet converted into shares (€4.6m).

At present, the Company estimates that it has a liquidity horizon until the middle of the 2nd quarter 2025.

Outlook

After managing this transitional 2023 financial year, and buoyed by a good start to 2024, Fermentalg is approaching the coming months with confidence, confirming its sales ambitions of €10 million in 2024 and over €25 million in sales by 2026.

Next publication: 1st half-year sales 2024,

July 4, 2024 (after market close)

About Fermentalg

An expert in the research and bioindustrial exploitation of microalgae, Fermentalg aims to offer sustainable solutions and innovative products that contribute to the development of healthy, natural and high-performance products. Our business: the development, production and marketing of sustainable solutions and active ingredients derived from microalgae, for nutrition, health and the environment. Nutritional lipids, alternative proteins, natural food colorings and innovative environmental solutions make up our company's current and future offering. Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Paris (FR0011271600 - FALG), and are eligible for PEA-PME and long-only SRD. It has received an Exemplary rating (90/100) from EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a rating agency specializing in the ESG performance of SMEs listed on European markets, in favor of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For further information: www.fermentalg.com

Contact for journalists: Investor Relations : ACTUS finance and communication

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE

Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34

fndiaye@actus.fr ACTUS finance and communication

Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB

Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78

fermentalg@actus.fr

Appendices

Consolidated income statement

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands of euros) 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Net Sales 4 058 7 648 Other revenues 1 063 1 387 Cost of sales -3 522 -5 831 Research and development costs -4 414 -4 774 Operating expenses excluding R&D -8 091 -7 096 Other current operating income and expenses 0 0 Operating income before share-based payments and non-current items -10 907 -8 665 Personnel expenses related to share-based payments -167 -202 Other non-recurring operating income and expenses -734 -163 Operating income after share-based payments and non-current items -11 808 -9 030 Income from cash and cash equivalents 294 17 Gross cost of debt -482 -441 Cost of net financial debt -188 -424 Other financial income and expense -1 277 39 Net tax expense 0 0 Share in net income of associates -875 -459 Net income -14 148 -9 874 Minority interests 0 0 NET INCOME, GROUP SHARE -14 148 -9 874 Other comprehensive income (actuarial gains and losses on pension obligations, not recyclable in the income statement) 52 200 OVERALL NET INCOME -14 096 -9 675 Minority interests 0 0 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT -14 096 -9 675 Earnings per share (in €) -0,32 -0,24 Diluted earnings per share (in €) -0,32 -0,24

Consolidated statement of financial position

BALANCE SHEET

(in thousands of euros) 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 ASSETS Intangible assets 14 989 14 365 Property, plant and equipment 10 815 12 582 Investments in associates 3 117 3 993 Financial and other non-current assets 54 301 Deferred tax assets 0 0 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 28 975 31 240 Inventories 6 806 6 411 Trade receivables and other assets related to customer contracts 1 078 1 344 Other receivables 2 223 2 643 Cash and cash equivalents 11 162 15 902 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 21 269 26 300 TOTAL ASSETS 50 244 57 540 LIABILITIES Capital 2 052 1 684 Issuance premium 37 810 44 010 Retained earnings 5 080 5 960 Net income (Loss) -14 096 -9 675 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company 30 846 41 980 Minority interests 0 0 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 30 846 41 980 Non-current borrowings 14 338 10 187 Pensions provisions 282 253 Other non-current liabilities 681 538 Deferred tax liabilities 0 0 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 15 301 10 978 Current borrowings 1 016 831 Provisions for current risks 176 190 Trade payables 1 436 1 522 Corporate income tax liabilities 0 0 Other current liabilities 1 469 2 040 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 4 097 4 583 TOTAL LIABILITIES 50 244 57 540

Consolidated cash flow statement

CASH FLOW

(in thousands of euros) 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Net income, Group share -14 148 -9 874 Depreciation, amortization and provisions (excluding current assets) 3 154 2 548 Share-based payment expense 167 196 Share of profit of associates 875 459 Capital gains/losses on disposals 1 -66 Share of subsidies accounted as income -237 -284 Change in fair value of convertible bonds 1 049 0 Cash flow -9 140 -7 022 Gross cost of debt 482 441 Income tax expense 0 0 Cash flow before cost of debt and tax -8 657 -6 581 Changes in inventories -395 -3 504 Changes in trade receivables (trade receivables, other assets and liabilities related to customer contracts) 266 197 Changes in trade payables and related accounts -93 355 Changes in other current assets and liabilities (a) 215 1 321 Changes in operating working capital requirement -7 -1 631 NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES -8 664 -8 212 Production of fixed assets (capitalized R&D) -1 952 -3 728 Share of grants and R&D tax credits related to capitalized R&D projects 461 1 136 Acquisitions of other tangible and intangible assets -470 -1 437 Investments in or acquisition of associates (MEQ) 0 -2 910 Change in payables on fixed assets -63 -313 Change in other non-current assets and liabilities 247 -128 Disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 15 95 Disposal of financial assets 0 0 NET CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES -1 763 -7 286 Capital increase of the parent company 73 4 549 Own equity instruments -22 -94 New borrowings and other financial liabilities 6 412 1 492 Repayment of borrowings and other financial liabilities -750 -525 Change in current accounts 0 0 Interest paid on borrowings -26 -32 NET CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 5 686 5 389 Change in cash and cash equivalents -4 740 -10 109 Opening cash position 15 902 26 010 Closing cash position 11 162 15 902

[1] The Board of Directors of Fermentalg, chaired by Philippe Lavielle, has approved the IFRS annual financial statements, and the audit procedures have been completed. The certification report will be issued after completion of the procedures required for publication of the Universal Registration Document by April 30, 2024 at the latest.