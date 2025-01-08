EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE) company press release from 08/01/2025 - Commercial success of the DriX and first sale of the Ocean model, the largest drone developed by Exail

Paris, 8 January 2025

Exail announces today the first commercial success of the DriX O-16 "Ocean", the largest drone in its range. Measuring 16 meters in length and with increased autonomy, this new transoceanic autonomous surface vessel was officially launched in 2024. At the very end of December, a first client from the Asia-Pacific region chose the DriX O-16 to develop drone hydrography capabilities. During the same month, two other clients decided to acquire a DriX H-8, the first DriX model already operational on all continents for hydrography applications.

In total, these three commercial successes represent nearly €15 million in new drone orders for Exail, complementing the excellent commercial momentum of 2024.

The DriX O-16 transoceanic is designed for long-duration missions of up to 30 days and covering a distance of up to 3,500 nautical miles, equivalent to crossing the Atlantic Ocean. With a length of 16 meters, this model is based on the same design as the first 8-meter DriX. Equipped with advanced obstacle detection and avoidance capabilities powered by artificial intelligence, it benefits from Exail's expertise accumulated over more than 40 years in maritime robotics and decision-making autonomy.

The first client for the transoceanic model, a leading player in the civil sector, will exploit the drone's capabilities for hydrography missions covering both shallow and deep waters. Equipped with various sensors, including a very low-frequency sonar, the DriX has the ability to map the seabed to a depth of 11,000 meters.

The two DriX H-8 will also be deployed for civil hydrography applications. In France, for SHOM[1], the DriX will mark a turning point in the transformation of national hydrographic and oceanographic data acquisition means. The second vehicle will equip an energy sector company based in Poland. It will be used for seabed mapping and geophysical surveys in the Baltic Sea.

[1] French Naval Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (Service Hydrographique et Océanographique de la Marine nationale)